UK Fintech Body, Innovate Finance Reveals the 2022 Global Fintech Investment Trends
New data by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing the FinTech community in the UK, reveals the global FinTech investment trends in 2022. The total capital invested into FinTech globally reached $92 billion in 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to 2021, when total investment amounted to $130 billion. The capital invested in FinTech in 2022 was spread across 5,263 deals – compared to 6,146 deals in 2021.
Halton Borough Council Joins Early Payment Platform Saltare, to Expand Payment Options for Suppliers
Halton Borough Council in North West England has become the first local authority in the UK to adopt a new fintech platform that will allow them to further support their supply chain by paying suppliers early. They will deliver notifications of invoice approvals providing clarity and certainty over payments combined with the option of offering suppliers the choice to get paid sooner.
Mastercard announces Web3 spotlight program to develop & launch emerging musical artists in the digital economy
Mastercard extended its growing music footprint with the launch of the Web3-based Mastercard Artist Accelerator program. Web3’s capabilities have the potential to open a new dimension for music content creation, collaboration and ownership; however, this nascent space has yet to fully deliver—particularly for emerging artists. The Mastercard Artist Accelerator will connect select artists from around the world with notable mentors and a dynamic fanbase as they learn and create in Web3. The program culminates later in 2023 with a livestreamed artist showcase.
Allianz Trade, Santander CIB & Two Partnered to Develop a New B2B BNPL Solution Dedicated to Large Multinational Corporates
Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, Two, the pioneering business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce payments platform, and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), one of the Top Trade Finance banks in the banking sector, have partnered to provide the first global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for large multinational corporates. This is the first partnership of its kind. The companies have combined Allianz Trade’s more than 100 years of experience in trade credit insurance with Two’s cutting-edge B2B BNPL technology and Santander CIB’s capabilities and expertise in tailor-made Working Capital Solutions with more than EUR +300Bn of turnover.
Fintech Startup CLOWD9 Partners With Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control Server (ACS). Netcetera operate...
Fintech Scotland: 200% jump in investment funding for Scottish fintech firms
FinTech Scotland announces, on its fifth birthday, a further increase in the number of entrepreneurial fintech SME firms as well as a record-breaking new investment funding for the year. In the last 12 months, Scottish fintechs received over £305m in funding supporting their growth and development, representing an increase of...
SEON Prepares For Busy 2023 With New Key Hires
Fraud prevention company, SEON, has announced the new hires of Ben Ortman as its new Global VP of Sales and Andrew McAllister as its new VP of Customer Success. The new additions reaffirm the company’s commitment to continued growth in 2023. Following another year of sustained success, the world’s...
Tide appoints Chief Product Officer
Tide, the UK’s leading business banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Vinay Ramani to the new role of Chief Product Officer. Vinay will drive Tide’s vision for its global product strategy, broaden Tide’s small business-focused offering in the UK and India, and progress Tide’s members’ experience as it internationalises.
BNP Paribas joins AccessFintech Series C funding round
BNP Paribas announces a strategic investment in AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the capital markets’ operating model through data and workflow collaboration. The investment is being made by BNP Paribas’s Securities Services unit, the bank’s post-trade arm. It will enable BNP Paribas to provide its Corporate and Institutional...
BidX Markets Grows Global Team with New APAC Head Harry Fry
BidX Markets, the globally regulated multi-asset liquidity and trading technology provider has today announced it is continuing to expand its international team with the addition of Harry Fry who will be overseeing and growing the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. The B2B trading technology firm which provides some of the...
TotallyMoney integrates Carmoola via API in just three days
TotallyMoney, the credit app which helps everyone move their finances forward, announces its partnership with fintech car financing app, Carmoola:. In the past 12 months, the ongoing global semiconductor shortage has continued to slow production of new vehicles, driving up the average of used cars by 19.5% to £17,173*
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the 3 Challenges of Cross Border Payments
AutoRek’s Head of Sales, Hugh Burden, on Cross Border Payments and the 3 challenges that come with it. Whether it be a foreign exchange, regulations in other jurisdictions, or adapting to international systems – for financial institutions to go global, flexibility in operations must be a priority in the same quality of services is to be exacted across regions.
Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP® and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s technology, consulting and regulatory services...
The Nottingham Appoints Anthony Murphy as Chief Financial Officer
The Nottingham Building Society has today announced Anthony Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), subject to regulatory approval. Anthony is set to join the Society in March 2023 to lead the Finance team and continue the Society’s strong financial performance and drive strategic growth. Anthony...
Intellias Builds Innovative Fintech Platform to Help FinCompare Bridge the Gap Between SMEs and Banks
Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises, has announced its role in supporting Germany-based FinCompare, a financing platform for SMEs, with its full-cycle development of Software-as-a-Service market network and subsequent financing from Volksbanken Berlin. Intellias managed the project’s delivery model to offer a one-place system for banking needs in which users can fill in data, send documents for recognitions, and then go to the final advisor to decide whether an applicant’s loans continue.
National Bonds Announces Collaboration With the Dubai Taxi Corporation for the First-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan
National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, announced one of the first organizations to join the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan, Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With this partnership, which aligns with DTC’s drivers’ retention strategy, more than 9,000...
Switzerland’s Leading Payment App TWINT Chooses Netguardians’ AI Software to Bolster Fraud Mitigation With Real-time Transaction Monitoring
Award-winning Swiss FinTech NetGuardians, renowned for its enterprise risk platform for combatting financial fraud, has announced that Switzerland’s leading payment app TWINT has selected its software as part of an enhanced fraud prevention program. NetGuardians software detects anomalous payments through its innovative behavioural analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence....
Yellow Pay: The Newest Payment Feature from Yellow Card, Now Available Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial is excited to announce that their revolutionary new payment feature Yellow Pay, is officially available across Africa. With Yellow Pay, customers can send and receive money through the Yellow Card crypto exchange platform, without any extra charges, instantly with just a few taps on their phone. The...
Tulipshare Calls on PayPal to Provide Non-discriminatory Financial Services to All Users
Tulipshare, a UK-based activist investing platform, announced today that they have submitted a shareholder proposal to PayPal, calling on the company to provide non-discriminatory financial services to all users. Tulipshare’s proposal follows campaigns launched by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a petition on Change.org asking PayPal to end its biased practices in account suspensions.
Delphin Investments Announces Partnership with JAVLIN Invest
Delphin Investments, a minority owned multi-strategy asset manager offering a range of traditional and alternative investment products, and JAVLIN Invest, the first and only mobile app to provide risk-return portfolio optimization, and the ability to project long-term returns based on potential macroeconomic conditions, today announced their joint partnership. The partnership provides institutional and retail investors access to a Large-Cap strategy managed by JAVLIN Invest through the asset management platform of Delphin Investments. Additionally, Delphin Investments and JAVLIN Invest will jointly develop a risk management solution, building upon Delphin’s MyCIOWorkbench and JAVLIN’s mobile platform.
