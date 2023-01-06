New York City’s beloved comedy institution Carolines on Broadway is going from serving up laughs to serving up paddles — with the recently shuttered venue set to become a table tennis bar. The comedy club closed its curtains for good on New Year’s Eve after a legendary four-decade run, as it now transforms into Spin NYC Times Square — the ping pong joint co-founded by actress Susan Sarandon. Spin NYC, which bills itself as the “iconic” ping pong social club, already boasts a 14,000-square foot space in Flatiron, which charges upwards of $59 per hour per table. The retro franchise also has...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO