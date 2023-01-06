ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Major upgrades coming to Riverfront Park next year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The city of Lynchburg has announced that major upgrades are coming to Riverfront Park within the next year. Lynchburg officials have announced that they plan to update the space with a new amphitheater, playground, public restrooms, fencing, lighting and so much more. Clay Simmons, Deputy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

460 crash in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
WSET

Sunday could feature a winter mix for some

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning mostly dry, there are a few pockets of earlier arriving moisture coming in. Regardless, we won't finish the day dry, however. Sunday we will increase the moisture as we go through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is up...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Dawgs blank Macon, 3-0, extend win streak to 7

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Late rally not enough to stop Hokies losing skid, 73-69, to NC State

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tech used a trio of late Darius Maddox 3-pointers to narrow its deficit to as close as two, but NC State ultimately prevailed on Saturday night inside Cassell Coliseum, 73-69. The Hokies had three players score in double figures, led by Sean Pedulla, who had 19 points and four assists. Darius Maddox added 16 points and Lynn Kidd chipped in as well with 14 points from the bench.
BLACKSBURG, VA

