Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
Henry County Board of Supervisors selects chairman and vice-chairman for 2023
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Board of Supervisors selected its chairman and vice-chairman for the upcoming year during its 2023 Organizational Meeting on Monday. According to the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Jim Adams, of the Blackberry District, was chosen to serve as chairman and Joe Bryant,...
WSET
Mayor Reed wants Lynchburg to become a 2nd amendment sanctuary. Here's what that means
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In November, Stephanie Reed won her election to get on Lynchburg's City Council. On January 3 she was sworn in. The next day she was elected to be Lynchburg's new mayor. A week later, she's bringing a resolution to City Council to push turning Lynchburg into a second amendment sanctuary.
WSET
West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WSET
Major upgrades coming to Riverfront Park next year
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The city of Lynchburg has announced that major upgrades are coming to Riverfront Park within the next year. Lynchburg officials have announced that they plan to update the space with a new amphitheater, playground, public restrooms, fencing, lighting and so much more. Clay Simmons, Deputy...
WSET
Sweet Briar College President stepping down after leading the school for 7 years
SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WSET) — Sweet Briar College's 13th president, Meredith Jung-En Woo, announced Monday that she will step down at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year after leading the College for seven years. The College's Board of Directors said it will work with the campus community over...
WSET
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
WSET
Blue Ridge Animal League brings low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in Lynchburg where your pets can get the care they need. Blue Ridge Animal League, a new 501c3 organization opened on Monday at 300 Oakley Avenue. Executive Director Kari Marshall said it was founded to provide low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg...
WSET
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
WSET
ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just sunk to my stomach," said AEP customer Falisha Nettles. That's the harsh reality for many of their Appalachian Power customers...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the Star City on Sunday evening. At approximately 9:40 p.m., RPD was called to the 800 block of 30th Street NW for a report of a possible homicide. Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside of a home...
WSET
19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
WSET
Multi-vehicle crash cleared after closing northbound US-29 lanes in Amherst
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — A crash involving multiple cars closed the northbound lanes of US-29 in Amherst early Monday morning but as of 7:30 a.m. it was cleared. It happened at 5:17 Monday morning. State Police say that initial investigation suggests that one vehicle struck a guardrail and that...
WSET
Grand opening coming soon for HomeGoods at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The moment many people were waiting for is finally coming. According to the HomeGoods website, the location at River Ridge Mall is having its grand opening on Thursday, January 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. HomeGoods confirmed that a new location was opening inside...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
WSET
Sovah Health to offer 'breakthrough' sleep apnea treatment for those who can't use CPAP
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Sovah Health is now offering a new kind of sleep apnea treatment for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy. Obstructive sleep apnea impacts 22 million Americans and Sovah Health said Inspire therapy is a breakthrough surgical treatment option. When left untreated,...
WSET
Sunday could feature a winter mix for some
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning mostly dry, there are a few pockets of earlier arriving moisture coming in. Regardless, we won't finish the day dry, however. Sunday we will increase the moisture as we go through the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is up...
WSET
Dawgs blank Macon, 3-0, extend win streak to 7
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-7-2) smothered the Macon Mayhem (4-17-2) 3-0 on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tom Aubrun had a 26-save shutout against his former team, while Brady Heppner, Matt O’Dea, and Mac Jansen scored for Roanoke. The offense was rolling for the...
WSET
Late rally not enough to stop Hokies losing skid, 73-69, to NC State
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Tech used a trio of late Darius Maddox 3-pointers to narrow its deficit to as close as two, but NC State ultimately prevailed on Saturday night inside Cassell Coliseum, 73-69. The Hokies had three players score in double figures, led by Sean Pedulla, who had 19 points and four assists. Darius Maddox added 16 points and Lynn Kidd chipped in as well with 14 points from the bench.
