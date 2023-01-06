ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Delaware Gazette

Alger named new finance director

After its most recent external hire didn’t pan out, the City of Delaware has turned to an internal candidate in Rob Alger to serve as its next finance director. The city announced Alger’s appointment to the position by City Manager Tom Homan in a press release on Friday after the position sat vacant for three months.
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

County now home to archaeological group

The Six River Valley Chapter of The Archaeological Society of Ohio has relocated to Delaware County and will resume its regular meetings next month at Columbus State Community College (CSCC). Jake Schneider, president of the chapter, said the organization meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Thursday of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Still time for Route 23 input

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is seeking more comments this week regarding U.S. Route 23. “In November 2022, ODOT introduced a Public Comment Map, available at www.publicinput.com/23connect, for anyone to provide location-specific feedback for the Route 23 Connect Study,” said a press release sent on behalf of the agency. “The Public Comment Map will be available until January 15, 2023.”
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Orange takes team title at Pioneer Classic

Alicia Coleman and Surraiya Mahmud won individual titles and Kascidy Garren nabbed runner-up honors to help the host Olentangy Orange girls wrestling team take top honors at the Pioneer Classic over the weekend in Lewis Center. The Pioneers, who won with 223 points, were dominant. Maryville nabbed runner-up honors with...
LEWIS CENTER, OH

