Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Why Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day and Wife Nina Champion Mental Health
It’s common to describe Ryan Day as a “champion.”. After all, the Ohio State head football coach has racked up an impressive record since assuming his current role in 2019: two Big Ten championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, coaching 12 first-team All-Americans and four Heisman Trophy finalists. But even with those accomplishments, perhaps Day’s most important achievement has nothing to do with rankings and Saturday afternoon games. Instead, it’s about a hidden, off-the-field health crisis and what he’s done to raise awareness of it—first with the young men he coaches, and now with the wider Central Ohio community (and beyond).
AP Top 25: Where was Ohio State football in the final college rankings of 2022?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s narrow semifinal loss to eventual repeat national champion Georgia did not change the Buckeyes’ position in the college rankings. Ohio State was No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll for 2022 — the same spot it occupied prior to the start of bowl season. With 1,394 points, the Buckeyes were 44 points behind Michigan for No. 3. That means that not all of the 63 voters had the Wolverines higher on their final ballot.
Delaware Gazette
County now home to archaeological group
The Six River Valley Chapter of The Archaeological Society of Ohio has relocated to Delaware County and will resume its regular meetings next month at Columbus State Community College (CSCC). Jake Schneider, president of the chapter, said the organization meets from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Thursday of...
Which Ohio State football 2023 recruits are expected to enroll early? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State’s entire 2023 football recruiting class is now signed, and a few of its members will begin their college careers this week. There are 11 freshman Buckeyes who arrived in Columbus over the weekend as early enrollees expected to participate in winter workouts and spring practice this year. Often those who do get a head start on their journeys to the field, and some can even end up in the two-deep in Year 1.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
Georgia pulverizes TCU 65-7 in national championship game as Ohio State football wonders “What if?”
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can at least say it gave Georgia everything it could handle in its playoff matchup. TCU barely gave the Bulldogs one strong quarter. Georgia repeated as national champion by crushing the Horned Frogs 65-7 in Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths- The Ohio State University: Not “a failed presidency,” by itself, but a failing university
Author’s note: occasionally in Columbus and especially by OSU football fans, I am alleged to be anti-OSU. Nothing could be farther than the truth—I strive since 2004 for students, faculty colleagues, and highly qualified staff, none of whom receive the respect and rewards they deserve. That remains my goal.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Ohio State men’s basketball drops out of AP Poll for second time this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in the 2022-23 season, the Ohio State Buckeyes time in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll was short-lived. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) has been dropped outside the top 25 of the latest AP Poll just one week after receiving the No. 24 ranking. The dip comes after […]
NBC4 Columbus
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women blow 17-point lead at No. 3 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rank ‘em. In Shauna Green’s first season at the helm of Illinois, the Illini nearly picked up their biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon: blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 87-81 loss at undefeated No. 3 Ohio State. The win would...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Photos: Meet The Ohio State Fan Who's Making Headlines
An Ohio State football fan, dubbed "Peach Bowl Girl," has gone viral on social media. The fan is now making headlines. Catherine Gurd, an Ohio State fan, went viral during the second half of the Buckeyes' loss to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. The Xavier...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
