To ensure its customers have access to their own money as soon as possible, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it will have the ability to provide customers with their federal tax refund up to five days earlier. According to the IRS, 9 out of 10 consumers who file electronically and who choose to receive their refund by direct deposit get their money in less than 21 days. That means Fifth Third Momentum® Checking Customers can use Fifth Third’s Early Pay to receive their tax refund in 16 or less days. This free feature will be available in late January.

1 DAY AGO