Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Fifth Third Bank Announces Early Pay for Federal Tax Refunds, up to 5 Days Early
To ensure its customers have access to their own money as soon as possible, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it will have the ability to provide customers with their federal tax refund up to five days earlier. According to the IRS, 9 out of 10 consumers who file electronically and who choose to receive their refund by direct deposit get their money in less than 21 days. That means Fifth Third Momentum® Checking Customers can use Fifth Third’s Early Pay to receive their tax refund in 16 or less days. This free feature will be available in late January.
ffnews.com
Intellias Builds Innovative Fintech Platform to Help FinCompare Bridge the Gap Between SMEs and Banks
Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises, has announced its role in supporting Germany-based FinCompare, a financing platform for SMEs, with its full-cycle development of Software-as-a-Service market network and subsequent financing from Volksbanken Berlin. Intellias managed the project’s delivery model to offer a one-place system for banking needs in which users can fill in data, send documents for recognitions, and then go to the final advisor to decide whether an applicant’s loans continue.
ffnews.com
Halton Borough Council Joins Early Payment Platform Saltare, to Expand Payment Options for Suppliers
Halton Borough Council in North West England has become the first local authority in the UK to adopt a new fintech platform that will allow them to further support their supply chain by paying suppliers early. They will deliver notifications of invoice approvals providing clarity and certainty over payments combined with the option of offering suppliers the choice to get paid sooner.
ffnews.com
BNP Paribas joins AccessFintech Series C funding round
BNP Paribas announces a strategic investment in AccessFintech, a leading fintech company evolving the capital markets’ operating model through data and workflow collaboration. The investment is being made by BNP Paribas’s Securities Services unit, the bank’s post-trade arm. It will enable BNP Paribas to provide its Corporate and Institutional...
ffnews.com
Yellow Pay: The Newest Payment Feature from Yellow Card, Now Available Across Africa
Yellow Card Financial is excited to announce that their revolutionary new payment feature Yellow Pay, is officially available across Africa. With Yellow Pay, customers can send and receive money through the Yellow Card crypto exchange platform, without any extra charges, instantly with just a few taps on their phone. The...
ffnews.com
SEON Prepares For Busy 2023 With New Key Hires
Fraud prevention company, SEON, has announced the new hires of Ben Ortman as its new Global VP of Sales and Andrew McAllister as its new VP of Customer Success. The new additions reaffirm the company’s commitment to continued growth in 2023. Following another year of sustained success, the world’s...
ffnews.com
Tulipshare Calls on PayPal to Provide Non-discriminatory Financial Services to All Users
Tulipshare, a UK-based activist investing platform, announced today that they have submitted a shareholder proposal to PayPal, calling on the company to provide non-discriminatory financial services to all users. Tulipshare’s proposal follows campaigns launched by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a petition on Change.org asking PayPal to end its biased practices in account suspensions.
ffnews.com
Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP® and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s technology, consulting and regulatory services...
ffnews.com
Fintech Scotland: 200% jump in investment funding for Scottish fintech firms
FinTech Scotland announces, on its fifth birthday, a further increase in the number of entrepreneurial fintech SME firms as well as a record-breaking new investment funding for the year. In the last 12 months, Scottish fintechs received over £305m in funding supporting their growth and development, representing an increase of...
ffnews.com
The Nottingham Appoints Anthony Murphy as Chief Financial Officer
The Nottingham Building Society has today announced Anthony Murphy as its new Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), subject to regulatory approval. Anthony is set to join the Society in March 2023 to lead the Finance team and continue the Society’s strong financial performance and drive strategic growth. Anthony...
ffnews.com
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Consola.finance, announced today the launch of its anticipated end-to-end finance and accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms. Following the successful pre-seed round September in 2022, closing €1.1 million in funding, the B2B SaaS platform offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting for all blockchain transactional activity.
ffnews.com
New Crypto Exchange Platform VoltCoins Launched
There’s a new player in the cryptocurrency exchange sector. VoltCoins, an innovative online crypto exchange platform, has recently announced its launch and is now open to crypto enthusiasts all around the world. As of today, people can buy and sell several leading crypto tokens via VoltCoins’ state of the art website, instantly and with a user-friendly mechanism.
ffnews.com
UK Fintech Body, Innovate Finance Reveals the 2022 Global Fintech Investment Trends
New data by Innovate Finance, the industry body representing the FinTech community in the UK, reveals the global FinTech investment trends in 2022. The total capital invested into FinTech globally reached $92 billion in 2022, a decrease of 30% compared to 2021, when total investment amounted to $130 billion. The capital invested in FinTech in 2022 was spread across 5,263 deals – compared to 6,146 deals in 2021.
ffnews.com
Ideagen launches ESG tool to help customers combat greenwashing
‘Greenwashing’ is becoming an increasing concern for companies globally – but complying with complex and evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations can be a challenge for time-poor sustainability, compliance and audit professionals. Keen to offer a solution, UK-based tech company Ideagen, which provides software for high-compliance and...
ffnews.com
Fintech Startup CLOWD9 Partners With Netcetera to Help Combat Global Payments Fraud
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform has partnered with Netcetera, a global software company for secure and convenient digital payment solutions, as its payment security provider. CLOWD9 will use its 3-D secure issuer service for transaction authentication and Access Control Server (ACS). Netcetera operate...
ffnews.com
UK insurtech Superscript scoops £45m in Series B to transform SME insurance
UK-based insurtech Superscript, a digital-first insurance provider to small businesses and high-growth tech companies, has completed a £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The round was led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford. Other...
ffnews.com
National Bonds Announces Collaboration With the Dubai Taxi Corporation for the First-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan
National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, announced one of the first organizations to join the first-of-its-kind Golden Pension Plan, Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). With this partnership, which aligns with DTC’s drivers’ retention strategy, more than 9,000...
ffnews.com
AutoRek’s Hugh Burden on the 3 Challenges of Cross Border Payments
AutoRek’s Head of Sales, Hugh Burden, on Cross Border Payments and the 3 challenges that come with it. Whether it be a foreign exchange, regulations in other jurisdictions, or adapting to international systems – for financial institutions to go global, flexibility in operations must be a priority in the same quality of services is to be exacted across regions.
ffnews.com
Tide appoints Chief Product Officer
Tide, the UK’s leading business banking platform, has today announced the appointment of Vinay Ramani to the new role of Chief Product Officer. Vinay will drive Tide’s vision for its global product strategy, broaden Tide’s small business-focused offering in the UK and India, and progress Tide’s members’ experience as it internationalises.
ffnews.com
BMLL Appoints Rob Laible as Head of Americas
BMLL, the leading, independent provider of harmonized, historical Level 3 data and analytics, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Rob Laible as Head of Americas with plans to open a New York area-based office. The appointment delivers on BMLL’s strategic growth plans for geographic expansion, building on an existing US presence and meets the increasing client demand for Level 3 data and analytics globally.
Comments / 0