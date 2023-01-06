Read full article on original website
The Southeast has experienced some of the largest increases in mortgage payments from last year
Both mortgage interest rates and home prices vary on a geographic basis. Additionally, some parts of the country have seen smaller declines in home prices than others. As a result, homebuyers in certain areas have been much more impacted by rising interest rates. On a regional level, the Southeast has experienced some of the largest increases in mortgage payments from last year. Out of the entire U.S., Florida homebuyers have been the most impacted by rising interest rates: mortgage payments for a median-priced home in Florida have increased by over 80% from 2021. South Carolina is close behind, with mortgage...
Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, since Russia plans escalation
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The need for the West to supply Ukraine with an increased number of modern weapons is critical because Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
This latest round of job cuts, around 950, comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
