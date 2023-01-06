Erik Ten Hag Is Allowing Manchester United Fans To Believe In Success Once Again

Erik Ten Hag is impressing at Manchester United and is allowing fans to believe in the prospect of success once again.

Erik Ten Hag has proved any of his doubters wrong with the impact he has had on Manchester United as a whole. The impression he has made on the team is more than visible but his impact on the fan base has been just as important.

‘Feel good factor’ is a term that is used from time to time and was ever present during the early tennure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Good results and a positive impression both on and off the pitch allowed fans to believe in the project.

While Solskjaer did a good job in his time at ‘the wheel’ it always felt like a key component was missing. Ten Hag’s story is a special one, one I have taken time to dig deep into even reading the recently released Biography about the Dutchman.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 52 year old was criticised by the Dutch media ahead of his success at Ajax, oftenly doubted for his ability and questioned regularly. Of course, managing United would always hold a higher expectation than that of Ajax.

However, Ten Hag is thriving under the pressure he has to rebuild and revolutionize United - something many close to him would expect. A sense of belief that he has put in the existing players in particular is rubbing off on the fan base.

Players that had almost fallen out of favour and the eyes of the fans have been almost ‘reborn’ under the Dutchman’s control. A sophisticated and fluid style of play on the pitch which is not only getting results but producing impressive performances on a regular basis.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ten Hag is giving the fanbase a sense of belief, to believe in players that were once doubted. Of course the addition of new signings has helped shape the impressive regeneration of the United side.

The prospect of the future is slowly building excitement in the fan base, fans are enjoying watching the current style of football and crop of players. The Dutchman isn’t getting carried away and neither should the supporters, just yet.

However, you can’t underestimate the quick and more than impressive improvements Ten Hag has implemented at the club. With the prospect of new owners on the horizon, the future could bring success back to Old Trafford, the process is one to be trusted.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon