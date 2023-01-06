ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
EAST LANSING, MI
Former Michigan State DE transferring to Wisconsin

Jeff Pietrowski is changing schools but staying in the Big Ten. The former Michigan State junior starting defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Wisconsin via Twitter on Monday. It was a quick turnaround after entering the portal on Friday. Pietrowski will play for new Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel,...
MADISON, WI
Michigan State holds off Michigan charge to win rivalry matchup

EAST LANSING – Michigan took the Breslin Center faithful from boisterous to jittery here on Saturday afternoon before Michigan State made the shots down the stretch to wrap up a rivalry win. Michigan State held off a late rally from Michigan to win the first iteration of the rivalry...
EAST LANSING, MI
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
HILLSDALE, MI
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- The Athlete of the Week poll returns from its long winter’s nap as high school sports get back into full swing. Cast your vote now on who you think came through with the biggest performance of the week.
JACKSON, MI
Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
OLIVET, MI
Lumen Christi defeats Jackson United 2-1

Lumen Christi versus Jackson United varsity ice hockey. Jackson United's Maddox Grimes (9) weaves with the puck during Lumen Christi's varsity ice hockey senior night at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Lumen Christi defeated Jackson United 2-1.Get Photo. 3 / 23. Lumen Christi versus Jackson...
JACKSON, MI

