This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
MLive.com
Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State DE transferring to Wisconsin
Jeff Pietrowski is changing schools but staying in the Big Ten. The former Michigan State junior starting defensive end announced his transfer commitment to Wisconsin via Twitter on Monday. It was a quick turnaround after entering the portal on Friday. Pietrowski will play for new Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel,...
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson expected worse from Michigan State crowd, but most disappointed in narrow loss
EAST LANSING -- Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson took the court for pregame warmups a little later than the rest of his teammates, per usual. The booing that echoed through the Breslin Center was as loud as any pregame reception in recent memory. It quieted down, only to pick up any...
MLive.com
Michigan State holds off Michigan charge to win rivalry matchup
EAST LANSING – Michigan took the Breslin Center faithful from boisterous to jittery here on Saturday afternoon before Michigan State made the shots down the stretch to wrap up a rivalry win. Michigan State held off a late rally from Michigan to win the first iteration of the rivalry...
MLive.com
Overheard after Michigan State’s win vs. Michigan: Slugfest and a great atmosphere
EAST LANSING – Round one of the rivalry went to the Spartans. Michigan State (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) held on for a 59-53 win at home against Michigan (9-6, 3-1) on Saturday. It was the sixth straight victory for the Spartans, who will face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18.
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates rebounds with second double-double to lead EMU basketball past CMU
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates wasted little time bouncing back on Saturday with one of his best performances of the season. The Eastern Michigan sophomore basketball standout recorded his second double-double of the year to help the Eagles knock off rival Central Michigan. After shooting 14% in EMU’s previous loss...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- The Athlete of the Week poll returns from its long winter’s nap as high school sports get back into full swing. Cast your vote now on who you think came through with the biggest performance of the week.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of basketball games involving Ann Arbor area teams for Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MLive.com
Here are Jackson-area basketball scores from Monday, January 9
JACKSON -- Here are scores from basketball games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 9.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Da Edoardo offers authentic Italian cuisine, date night specials. Lasagne Verde alla Bolognese (al Forno) at Da Edoardo, located at 8185 Holly Road in Grand Blanc Township. The restaurant, open for about 23 years, offers authentic Italian cuisine. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 /...
MLive.com
Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
Sacred smudging ritual of some tribal groups now allowed at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The tobacco-free policy at the University of Michigan now exempts smudging, a ritual by some Native American and Indigenous people of burning herbs to bless places. UM became a smoke-free campus by banning cigarettes and cigars on its property in 2011. The policy was updated in...
MLive.com
Lumen Christi defeats Jackson United 2-1
Lumen Christi versus Jackson United varsity ice hockey. Jackson United's Maddox Grimes (9) weaves with the puck during Lumen Christi's varsity ice hockey senior night at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Lumen Christi defeated Jackson United 2-1.Get Photo. 3 / 23. Lumen Christi versus Jackson...
