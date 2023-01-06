See which DFW high school players are at TCU and Georgia ahead of the national title game
TCU takes on Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday in California.
For the super fan, they know Texas, and more specifically Dallas-Fort Worth, has produced some of the best high school football players of all-time.
With the big game just days away, take a look at the TCU and Georgia rosters and their DFW players. The Horned Frogs have 38 from the metroplex while UGA has four.
Relive some of the best DFW players and their days in high school.
TCU Horned Frogs
QB Chandler Morris
6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman
Highland Park Class of 2020
- 3-star quarterback
- Ranked as the No. 18 dual-threat QB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
- 15 total offers
- Went to Oklahoma prior to TCU
- Career: Nearly 9,000 yards total, 125 TD
- Won a state title as a junior
- AT TCU: Threw 13 of 20 for 111 yards against Colorado and 5 of 6 for one TD against Iowa State. Has seen action in three games this season
- Played in four games in 2021, had 531 yards total against Baylor (second-best total in program history)
- Saw action in five games at Oklahoma in 2020
WR Jordan Hudson
6-1, 190, Freshman
Garland Class of 2022
- Ranked as the No. 15 WR in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 4-star receiver
- 21 total offers
- District Offensive Newcomer as a sophomore
- District Offensive MVP as a junior
- 3 years: 194 catches, 3,219 yards, 52 TD
RB Emani Bailey
5-9, 200, Junior
Denton Ryan Class of 2020
- Went to Louisiana-Lafayette prior to TCU
- 3-star running back
- Ranked as the No. 79 RB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
- 3 years: 511 carries, 4,223 yards, 53 TD
- Rushed for 642 yards while playing in 11 of 14 games with Louisiana in 2021, scored 8 TD
- AT TCU: Played in five games in 2020
LB Marcel Brooks
6-2, 210, Senior
Flower Mound Marcus Class of 2019
- 5-star linebacker
- Ranked as the No. 2 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
- Went to LSU prior to TCU
- 21 total offers
- All-American
Played in 11 games at LSU in 2019 with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks
- At TCU: Played in eight games at linebacker and receiver as a junior, saw action in six games primarily on special teams as a sophomore
S Chace Biddle
6-0, 205, Freshman
Garland Class of 2022
- 4-star safety
- Ranked as the No. 14 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 26 total offers
- 3 years: 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 9 PBU, 5 INT
QB Josh Hoover
6-1, 205, Freshman
Rockwall-Heath Class of 2022
- 3-star quarterback
- Ranked as the No. 41 QB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 20 total offers
- District Offensive MVP as a junior
- 3 years: 9,593 yards passing, 108 TD
CB Kyron Chambers
6-0, 195, Freshman
South Oak Cliff Class of 2022
- 3-star safety
- Ranked as the No. 49 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 21 total offers
- Won a state title as a senior
- 78 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 PBU, 3 INT, 1 TD as a senior
RB Brant Ahlfinger
5-10, 216, Freshman
FW All Saints Class of 2022
- 1,320 yards rushing, 17 TD
- 6-100 yard games as a senior
LB Wyatt Harris
6-3, 235, Senior
Aledo Class of 2019
- 3-star linebacker
- Ranked as the No. 67 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
- Also had an offer from SMU
- 50 tackles, 10 TFL as a senior
- At TCU: 2-year starter with action in 32 career games
- Started the first five games as a junior, saw action in nine games as a sophomore and had six starts as a freshman
- 60 career tackles, 39 solo tackles, two INT and one sack
PK James Koshakji
5-8, 170, Junior
Dallas Jesuit Class of 2019
- Converted 12 of 15 field goals and 103 of 105 PATs at Jesuit
CB Marvin Covington
5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman
Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021
- 3-star cornerback
- Ranked as the No. 54 CB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, Miami, Mississippi State
QB Jacob Porter
6-2, 176, Freshman
Keller Timber Creek Class of 2022
- 2,562 yards, 24 TD
- Over 2,800 total, 28 TD
- 2 years: 4,410 yards passing, 41 TD
WR Drew Scott
6-2, 192, Junior
Highland Park Class of 2020
- Won a state title as a junior
LB Palmer Nix
6-1, 237, Senior
Dallas Christian Class of 2018
- Went to Georgetown prior to TCU
- 4-year starter in high school
- 2-time state runner-up
- 128 tackles as a senior
PK Griffin Kell
6-0, 193, Senior
Arlington Class of 2019
- 2-time District special teams player of the year
- Made 25 field goals, 97 of 99 on PATs
- Chose TCU over Colorado, Texas Tech and Houston
- At TCU: 4-year starter
- Kicked the game-winning FG against Baylor
- 17 field goals, 61 of 63 PATs this season
- Had one FG and six PATs against Michigan
- Had two FG and eight PATs against Iowa State
- 46 career FG and 140 PATs
RB Franklin Estrada
5-11, 188, Redshirt Freshman
Hebron Class of 2020
WR Hunter Krepp
6-1, 170, Freshman
Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022
TE Brent Matiscik
6-2, 235, Junior
McKinney Boyd Class of 2020
- At TCU: 3-time Academic All-Big 12
- Has seen action in all 14 games this season, 11 as a sophomore
WR Joe Staubach
6-1, 185, Freshman
Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022
DE Colt Ellison
6-4, 260, Senior
Aledo Class of 2019
- 3-star defensive end
- Ranked as the No. 28 WDE in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
- 25 total offers
- 3 years: 229 tackles, 44 TFL, 30 sacks, 9 PBU, 4 FF, 7 FR
- At TCU: Has seen action in 29 career games, 11 coming as a junior
- 19 career tackles and one fumble recovery
CB Zimbalist Odhams
5-9, 165, Sophomore
Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021
- Went to Southwestern Oklahoma State prior to TCU
- Chose TCU over SFA, East Central, SWOSU
TE Austin Scheets
6-8, 190, Redshirt Freshman
Colleyville Covenant Class of 2021
- Went to Weatherford College prior to TCU
- Played QB in high school
- Over 2,300 yards, 28 TD as a senior
- Also played basketball, baseball
LB Luke Lingard
6-1, 216, Redshirt Freshman
Colleyville Heritage Class of 2021
- 113 tackles, 20 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FF, 2 INT as a senior
- At TCU: Has seen action in four games this season. Had one tackle against Colorado
OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade
6-3, 285, Redshirt Freshman
Garland Lakeview Centennial Class of 2021
- Went to Arizona State prior to TCU
- 28 total offers
- 4-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 4 IOL in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
OL John Lanz
6-4, 320, Senior
Denton Guyer Class of 2018
- 3-star center
- Ranked as the No. 14 OC in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
- 14 total offers
- At TCU: 3-year starter
- Played in eight games with five starts at left guard as a junior, started the final seven games as a sophomore
OT Quinton Harris
6-8, 300, Freshman
Arlington Seguin Class of 2022
- 3-star offensive tackle
- Ranked as the No. 162 OT in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU, Kansas
OL Robby Rochester
6-5, 290, Sophomore
Southlake Carroll Class of 2021
- Went to UConn prior to TCU
- Saw action in two games at UConn
OL Alan Ali
6-5, 300, Senior
Keller Timber Creek Class of 2017
- Went to SMU prior to TCU
- 3-star O-lineman
- AP all-state as a senior
- 4-year starter, 3 at SMU
- 2021 Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference
- Started at three different positions in 2021 with SMU
OL Michael Nichols
6-5, 301, Sophomore
Justin Northwest Class of 2020
- 4-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 50 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Baylor, UCA, SMU
- At TCU: Has seen action in five games this season
- Played in six games in 2021, two games in 2020
OL Gannon Gaubert
6-1, 296, Freshman
Highland Park Class of 2022
OL Jasper Lott
6-5, 290, Redshirt Freshman
Argyle Class of 2021
- 3-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 69 OT in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
- 17 total offers
- At TCU: Played in two games in 2021
OL Brandon Coleman
6-6, 325, Junior
Denton Class of 2020
- Went to Trinity Valley prior to TCU
- 3-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 8 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Florida State, Houston, Iowa State
- At TCU: 2-year starter
- Played in the first four games of 2020 before a season-ending injury
OL Wes Harris
6-4, 315, Senior
Aledo Class of 2017
- 4-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 11 OG in 2017 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Boise State, Cal, Missouri, Texas A&M
- Won three state titles
- At TCU: 4-year starter
- Limited action during the past three seasons due to injury
OL Steve Avila
6-4, 330, Senior
South Grand Prairie Class of 2018
- 3-star O-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 44 OG in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
- Chose TCU over Kansas State, UNT, Utah, UTSA
- At TCU: 3-year starter
- 34 career starts
- Played in 11 games in 2019
- 2021 First-Team AP All-Big 12
- 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12
- 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12
WR Keagan Cunningham
6-2, 179, Freshman
Denton Ryan Class of 2021
- 34 catches, 549 yards, 6 TD as a senior
WR Parker Clark
6-1, 190, Freshman
FW All Saints Class of 2022
- 1,700 yards total, 9 TD as a senior
- 51 catches, 762 yards, 8 TD as a junior
DL Michael Ibukun-Okeyode
6-6, 250, Freshman
Rowlett Class of 2022
- 4-star edge rusher
- Ranked as the No. 31 EDGE for 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 16 total offers
- District Defensive MVP as a senior
DL Dylan Horton
6-4, 275, Senior
Frisco Class of 2018
- Went to New Mexico prior to TCU
- 3 star safety
- Ranked as the No. 148 S in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
- At TCU: 2-year starter
- 44 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 13.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU this season
- 12 games with eight starts last season, team-high 9 TFL, team-high-tying 4 sacks
- 8 games in 2020
- Played 12 games as a true freshman in 2018 with New Mexico
Georgia Bulldogs
QB Collin Drake
6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman
Ennis Class of 2021
- District MVP as a junior
- 4 years: 7,649 yards total, 85 TD
RB Cash Jones
6-0, 182, Redshirt Freshman
Brock Class of 2021
- Chose UGA over New Mexico State, Army, FIU, FAU
- 3-star running back
- Ranked as the No. 130 RB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
- District MVP as a senior
- At Georgia: Has seen action as a reserve RB and on kick return coverage in 10 of 13 games this season. Had a 36-yard TD against Vanderbilt
RB Andrew Paul
5-11, 218, Freshman
Dallas Parish Class of 2022
- 3-star running back
- 24 total offers
- Ranked as the No. 42 RB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- Rushed for 2,616 yards and 41 TD as a senior
- Also played at Keller Central
DL Bear Alexander
6-3, 305, Freshman
IMG Academy (FL) Class of 2022
- From Terrell, TX
- Also went at Terrell, Dallas Skyline, Brewer and Denton Ryan
- 4-star D-lineman
- Ranked as the No. 9 D-lineman in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
- 29 total offers
- District Newcomer of the Year at Terrell
- Helped Ryan win a state title as a junior
- At Georgia: Has played in 10 of 13 games this season. Has totaled seven tackles, one sack and nine QB hurries
