ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

See which DFW high school players are at TCU and Georgia ahead of the national title game

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zkQV_0k5VQSTc00

TCU takes on Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday in California.

For the super fan, they know Texas, and more specifically Dallas-Fort Worth, has produced some of the best high school football players of all-time.

With the big game just days away, take a look at the TCU and Georgia rosters and their DFW players. The Horned Frogs have 38 from the metroplex while UGA has four.

Relive some of the best DFW players and their days in high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOX47_0k5VQSTc00
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes holds the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri/AP

TCU Horned Frogs

QB Chandler Morris

6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Highland Park Class of 2020

  • 3-star quarterback
  • Ranked as the No. 18 dual-threat QB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
  • 15 total offers
  • Went to Oklahoma prior to TCU
  • Career: Nearly 9,000 yards total, 125 TD
  • Won a state title as a junior
  • AT TCU: Threw 13 of 20 for 111 yards against Colorado and 5 of 6 for one TD against Iowa State. Has seen action in three games this season
  • Played in four games in 2021, had 531 yards total against Baylor (second-best total in program history)
  • Saw action in five games at Oklahoma in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OThM2_0k5VQSTc00
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris led Highland Park to a state title. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth/Bob Booth

WR Jordan Hudson

6-1, 190, Freshman

Garland Class of 2022

  • Ranked as the No. 15 WR in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 4-star receiver
  • 21 total offers
  • District Offensive Newcomer as a sophomore
  • District Offensive MVP as a junior
  • 3 years: 194 catches, 3,219 yards, 52 TD

RB Emani Bailey

5-9, 200, Junior

Denton Ryan Class of 2020

  • Went to Louisiana-Lafayette prior to TCU
  • 3-star running back
  • Ranked as the No. 79 RB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
  • 3 years: 511 carries, 4,223 yards, 53 TD
  • Rushed for 642 yards while playing in 11 of 14 games with Louisiana in 2021, scored 8 TD
  • AT TCU: Played in five games in 2020

LB Marcel Brooks

6-2, 210, Senior

Flower Mound Marcus Class of 2019

  • 5-star linebacker
  • Ranked as the No. 2 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
  • Went to LSU prior to TCU
  • 21 total offers
  • All-American

  • Played in 11 games at LSU in 2019 with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks

  • At TCU: Played in eight games at linebacker and receiver as a junior, saw action in six games primarily on special teams as a sophomore

S Chace Biddle

6-0, 205, Freshman

Garland Class of 2022

  • 4-star safety
  • Ranked as the No. 14 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 26 total offers
  • 3 years: 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 9 PBU, 5 INT

QB Josh Hoover

6-1, 205, Freshman

Rockwall-Heath Class of 2022

  • 3-star quarterback
  • Ranked as the No. 41 QB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 20 total offers
  • District Offensive MVP as a junior
  • 3 years: 9,593 yards passing, 108 TD

CB Kyron Chambers

6-0, 195, Freshman

South Oak Cliff Class of 2022

  • 3-star safety
  • Ranked as the No. 49 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 21 total offers
  • Won a state title as a senior
  • 78 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 PBU, 3 INT, 1 TD as a senior

RB Brant Ahlfinger

5-10, 216, Freshman

FW All Saints Class of 2022

  • 1,320 yards rushing, 17 TD
  • 6-100 yard games as a senior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TViUg_0k5VQSTc00
All Saints running back Brant Ahlfinger had 17 rushing touchdowns as a senior. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

LB Wyatt Harris

6-3, 235, Senior

Aledo Class of 2019

  • 3-star linebacker
  • Ranked as the No. 67 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
  • Also had an offer from SMU
  • 50 tackles, 10 TFL as a senior
  • At TCU: 2-year starter with action in 32 career games
  • Started the first five games as a junior, saw action in nine games as a sophomore and had six starts as a freshman
  • 60 career tackles, 39 solo tackles, two INT and one sack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYjSF_0k5VQSTc00
TCU linebacker Wyatt Harris (25) (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth/Bob Booth

PK James Koshakji

5-8, 170, Junior

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2019

  • Converted 12 of 15 field goals and 103 of 105 PATs at Jesuit

CB Marvin Covington

5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021

  • 3-star cornerback
  • Ranked as the No. 54 CB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, Miami, Mississippi State

QB Jacob Porter

6-2, 176, Freshman

Keller Timber Creek Class of 2022

  • 2,562 yards, 24 TD
  • Over 2,800 total, 28 TD
  • 2 years: 4,410 yards passing, 41 TD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjY7H_0k5VQSTc00
Timber Creek quarterback Jacob Porter (L). (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

WR Drew Scott

6-2, 192, Junior

Highland Park Class of 2020

  • Won a state title as a junior

LB Palmer Nix

6-1, 237, Senior

Dallas Christian Class of 2018

  • Went to Georgetown prior to TCU
  • 4-year starter in high school
  • 2-time state runner-up
  • 128 tackles as a senior

PK Griffin Kell

6-0, 193, Senior

Arlington Class of 2019

  • 2-time District special teams player of the year
  • Made 25 field goals, 97 of 99 on PATs
  • Chose TCU over Colorado, Texas Tech and Houston
  • At TCU: 4-year starter
  • Kicked the game-winning FG against Baylor
  • 17 field goals, 61 of 63 PATs this season
  • Had one FG and six PATs against Michigan
  • Had two FG and eight PATs against Iowa State
  • 46 career FG and 140 PATs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duUTa_0k5VQSTc00
TCU place kicker Griffin Kell (39) kicked a game-winning field goal against Baylor this season. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RB Franklin Estrada

5-11, 188, Redshirt Freshman

Hebron Class of 2020

WR Hunter Krepp

6-1, 170, Freshman

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022

TE Brent Matiscik

6-2, 235, Junior

McKinney Boyd Class of 2020

  • At TCU: 3-time Academic All-Big 12
  • Has seen action in all 14 games this season, 11 as a sophomore

WR Joe Staubach

6-1, 185, Freshman

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022

DE Colt Ellison

6-4, 260, Senior

Aledo Class of 2019

  • 3-star defensive end
  • Ranked as the No. 28 WDE in 2019 by 247Sports Composite
  • 25 total offers
  • 3 years: 229 tackles, 44 TFL, 30 sacks, 9 PBU, 4 FF, 7 FR
  • At TCU: Has seen action in 29 career games, 11 coming as a junior
  • 19 career tackles and one fumble recovery

CB Zimbalist Odhams

5-9, 165, Sophomore

Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021

  • Went to Southwestern Oklahoma State prior to TCU
  • Chose TCU over SFA, East Central, SWOSU

TE Austin Scheets

6-8, 190, Redshirt Freshman

Colleyville Covenant Class of 2021

  • Went to Weatherford College prior to TCU
  • Played QB in high school
  • Over 2,300 yards, 28 TD as a senior
  • Also played basketball, baseball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7EHO_0k5VQSTc00
Colleyville Covenant quarterback Austin Scheets (17) (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

LB Luke Lingard

6-1, 216, Redshirt Freshman

Colleyville Heritage Class of 2021

  • 113 tackles, 20 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FF, 2 INT as a senior
  • At TCU: Has seen action in four games this season. Had one tackle against Colorado
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wx1CO_0k5VQSTc00
Colleyville Heritage’s Luke Lingard led the Panthers as a senior. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

6-3, 285, Redshirt Freshman

Garland Lakeview Centennial Class of 2021

  • Went to Arizona State prior to TCU
  • 28 total offers
  • 4-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 4 IOL in 2021 by 247Sports Composite

OL John Lanz

6-4, 320, Senior

Denton Guyer Class of 2018

  • 3-star center
  • Ranked as the No. 14 OC in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
  • 14 total offers
  • At TCU: 3-year starter
  • Played in eight games with five starts at left guard as a junior, started the final seven games as a sophomore

OT Quinton Harris

6-8, 300, Freshman

Arlington Seguin Class of 2022

  • 3-star offensive tackle
  • Ranked as the No. 162 OT in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU, Kansas

OL Robby Rochester

6-5, 290, Sophomore

Southlake Carroll Class of 2021

  • Went to UConn prior to TCU
  • Saw action in two games at UConn

OL Alan Ali

6-5, 300, Senior

Keller Timber Creek Class of 2017

  • Went to SMU prior to TCU
  • 3-star O-lineman
  • AP all-state as a senior
  • 4-year starter, 3 at SMU
  • 2021 Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference
  • Started at three different positions in 2021 with SMU

OL Michael Nichols

6-5, 301, Sophomore

Justin Northwest Class of 2020

  • 4-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 50 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Baylor, UCA, SMU
  • At TCU: Has seen action in five games this season
  • Played in six games in 2021, two games in 2020

OL Gannon Gaubert

6-1, 296, Freshman

Highland Park Class of 2022

OL Jasper Lott

6-5, 290, Redshirt Freshman

Argyle Class of 2021

  • 3-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 69 OT in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
  • 17 total offers
  • At TCU: Played in two games in 2021

OL Brandon Coleman

6-6, 325, Junior

Denton Class of 2020

  • Went to Trinity Valley prior to TCU
  • 3-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 8 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Florida State, Houston, Iowa State
  • At TCU: 2-year starter
  • Played in the first four games of 2020 before a season-ending injury

OL Wes Harris

6-4, 315, Senior

Aledo Class of 2017

  • 4-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 11 OG in 2017 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Boise State, Cal, Missouri, Texas A&M
  • Won three state titles
  • At TCU: 4-year starter
  • Limited action during the past three seasons due to injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phAD8_0k5VQSTc00
Former Aledo standout Wes Harris is looking to close his college career off strong at TCU. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

OL Steve Avila

6-4, 330, Senior

South Grand Prairie Class of 2018

  • 3-star O-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 44 OG in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
  • Chose TCU over Kansas State, UNT, Utah, UTSA
  • At TCU: 3-year starter
  • 34 career starts
  • Played in 11 games in 2019
  • 2021 First-Team AP All-Big 12
  • 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12
  • 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12

WR Keagan Cunningham

6-2, 179, Freshman

Denton Ryan Class of 2021

  • 34 catches, 549 yards, 6 TD as a senior

WR Parker Clark

6-1, 190, Freshman

FW All Saints Class of 2022

  • 1,700 yards total, 9 TD as a senior
  • 51 catches, 762 yards, 8 TD as a junior

DL Michael Ibukun-Okeyode

6-6, 250, Freshman

Rowlett Class of 2022

  • 4-star edge rusher
  • Ranked as the No. 31 EDGE for 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 16 total offers
  • District Defensive MVP as a senior

DL Dylan Horton

6-4, 275, Senior

Frisco Class of 2018

  • Went to New Mexico prior to TCU
  • 3 star safety
  • Ranked as the No. 148 S in 2018 by 247Sports Composite
  • At TCU: 2-year starter
  • 44 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 13.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU this season
  • 12 games with eight starts last season, team-high 9 TFL, team-high-tying 4 sacks
  • 8 games in 2020
  • Played 12 games as a true freshman in 2018 with New Mexico

Georgia Bulldogs

QB Collin Drake

6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Ennis Class of 2021

  • District MVP as a junior
  • 4 years: 7,649 yards total, 85 TD

RB Cash Jones

6-0, 182, Redshirt Freshman

Brock Class of 2021

  • Chose UGA over New Mexico State, Army, FIU, FAU
  • 3-star running back
  • Ranked as the No. 130 RB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite
  • District MVP as a senior
  • At Georgia: Has seen action as a reserve RB and on kick return coverage in 10 of 13 games this season. Had a 36-yard TD against Vanderbilt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mS8d4_0k5VQSTc00
Brock’s Cash Jones led the Eagles as a senior. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

RB Andrew Paul

5-11, 218, Freshman

Dallas Parish Class of 2022

  • 3-star running back
  • 24 total offers
  • Ranked as the No. 42 RB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • Rushed for 2,616 yards and 41 TD as a senior
  • Also played at Keller Central

DL Bear Alexander

6-3, 305, Freshman

IMG Academy (FL) Class of 2022

  • From Terrell, TX
  • Also went at Terrell, Dallas Skyline, Brewer and Denton Ryan
  • 4-star D-lineman
  • Ranked as the No. 9 D-lineman in 2022 by 247Sports Composite
  • 29 total offers
  • District Newcomer of the Year at Terrell
  • Helped Ryan win a state title as a junior
  • At Georgia: Has played in 10 of 13 games this season. Has totaled seven tackles, one sack and nine QB hurries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwEL2_0k5VQSTc00
Bear Alexander helped Denton Ryan to a Class 5A Division 1 state championship. Collin Kennedy/247Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news

The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
493
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy