See which DFW high school players are at TCU and Georgia ahead of the national title game

TCU takes on Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday in California.

For the super fan, they know Texas, and more specifically Dallas-Fort Worth, has produced some of the best high school football players of all-time.

With the big game just days away, take a look at the TCU and Georgia rosters and their DFW players. The Horned Frogs have 38 from the metroplex while UGA has four.

Relive some of the best DFW players and their days in high school.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes holds the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri/AP

TCU Horned Frogs

6-0, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Highland Park Class of 2020

3-star quarterback

Ranked as the No. 18 dual-threat QB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite

15 total offers

Went to Oklahoma prior to TCU

Career: Nearly 9,000 yards total, 125 TD

Won a state title as a junior

AT TCU: Threw 13 of 20 for 111 yards against Colorado and 5 of 6 for one TD against Iowa State. Has seen action in three games this season

Played in four games in 2021, had 531 yards total against Baylor (second-best total in program history)

Saw action in five games at Oklahoma in 2020

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris led Highland Park to a state title. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth/Bob Booth

WR Jordan Hudson

6-1, 190, Freshman

Garland Class of 2022

Ranked as the No. 15 WR in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

4-star receiver

21 total offers

District Offensive Newcomer as a sophomore

District Offensive MVP as a junior

3 years: 194 catches, 3,219 yards, 52 TD

RB Emani Bailey

5-9, 200, Junior

Denton Ryan Class of 2020

Went to Louisiana-Lafayette prior to TCU

3-star running back

Ranked as the No. 79 RB in 2020 by 247Sports Composite

3 years: 511 carries, 4,223 yards, 53 TD

Rushed for 642 yards while playing in 11 of 14 games with Louisiana in 2021, scored 8 TD

AT TCU: Played in five games in 2020

6-2, 210, Senior

Flower Mound Marcus Class of 2019

5-star linebacker

Ranked as the No. 2 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite

Went to LSU prior to TCU

21 total offers

All-American

Played in 11 games at LSU in 2019 with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks

At TCU: Played in eight games at linebacker and receiver as a junior, saw action in six games primarily on special teams as a sophomore

S Chace Biddle

6-0, 205, Freshman

Garland Class of 2022

4-star safety

Ranked as the No. 14 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

26 total offers

3 years: 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 9 PBU, 5 INT

QB Josh Hoover

6-1, 205, Freshman

Rockwall-Heath Class of 2022

3-star quarterback

Ranked as the No. 41 QB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

20 total offers

District Offensive MVP as a junior

3 years: 9,593 yards passing, 108 TD

CB Kyron Chambers

6-0, 195, Freshman

South Oak Cliff Class of 2022

3-star safety

Ranked as the No. 49 S in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

21 total offers

Won a state title as a senior

78 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 PBU, 3 INT, 1 TD as a senior

RB Brant Ahlfinger

5-10, 216, Freshman

FW All Saints Class of 2022

1,320 yards rushing, 17 TD

6-100 yard games as a senior

All Saints running back Brant Ahlfinger had 17 rushing touchdowns as a senior. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

6-3, 235, Senior

Aledo Class of 2019

3-star linebacker

Ranked as the No. 67 OLB in 2019 by 247Sports Composite

Also had an offer from SMU

50 tackles, 10 TFL as a senior

At TCU: 2-year starter with action in 32 career games

Started the first five games as a junior, saw action in nine games as a sophomore and had six starts as a freshman

60 career tackles, 39 solo tackles, two INT and one sack

TCU linebacker Wyatt Harris (25) (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth/Bob Booth

PK James Koshakji

5-8, 170, Junior

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2019

Converted 12 of 15 field goals and 103 of 105 PATs at Jesuit

CB Marvin Covington

5-11, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021

3-star cornerback

Ranked as the No. 54 CB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, Miami, Mississippi State

QB Jacob Porter

6-2, 176, Freshman

Keller Timber Creek Class of 2022

2,562 yards, 24 TD

Over 2,800 total, 28 TD

2 years: 4,410 yards passing, 41 TD

Timber Creek quarterback Jacob Porter (L). (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

WR Drew Scott

6-2, 192, Junior

Highland Park Class of 2020

Won a state title as a junior

LB Palmer Nix

6-1, 237, Senior

Dallas Christian Class of 2018

Went to Georgetown prior to TCU

4-year starter in high school

2-time state runner-up

128 tackles as a senior

6-0, 193, Senior

Arlington Class of 2019

2-time District special teams player of the year

Made 25 field goals, 97 of 99 on PATs

Chose TCU over Colorado, Texas Tech and Houston

At TCU: 4-year starter

Kicked the game-winning FG against Baylor

17 field goals, 61 of 63 PATs this season

Had one FG and six PATs against Michigan

Had two FG and eight PATs against Iowa State

46 career FG and 140 PATs

TCU place kicker Griffin Kell (39) kicked a game-winning field goal against Baylor this season. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

RB Franklin Estrada

5-11, 188, Redshirt Freshman

Hebron Class of 2020

WR Hunter Krepp

6-1, 170, Freshman

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022

TE Brent Matiscik

6-2, 235, Junior

McKinney Boyd Class of 2020

At TCU: 3-time Academic All-Big 12

Has seen action in all 14 games this season, 11 as a sophomore

WR Joe Staubach

6-1, 185, Freshman

Dallas Jesuit Class of 2022

6-4, 260, Senior

Aledo Class of 2019

3-star defensive end

Ranked as the No. 28 WDE in 2019 by 247Sports Composite

25 total offers

3 years: 229 tackles, 44 TFL, 30 sacks, 9 PBU, 4 FF, 7 FR

At TCU: Has seen action in 29 career games, 11 coming as a junior

19 career tackles and one fumble recovery

CB Zimbalist Odhams

5-9, 165, Sophomore

Mansfield Lake Ridge Class of 2021

Went to Southwestern Oklahoma State prior to TCU

Chose TCU over SFA, East Central, SWOSU

TE Austin Scheets

6-8, 190, Redshirt Freshman

Colleyville Covenant Class of 2021

Went to Weatherford College prior to TCU

Played QB in high school

Over 2,300 yards, 28 TD as a senior

Also played basketball, baseball

Colleyville Covenant quarterback Austin Scheets (17) (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

LB Luke Lingard

6-1, 216, Redshirt Freshman

Colleyville Heritage Class of 2021

113 tackles, 20 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FF, 2 INT as a senior

At TCU: Has seen action in four games this season. Had one tackle against Colorado

Colleyville Heritage’s Luke Lingard led the Panthers as a senior. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade

6-3, 285, Redshirt Freshman

Garland Lakeview Centennial Class of 2021

Went to Arizona State prior to TCU

28 total offers

4-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 4 IOL in 2021 by 247Sports Composite

OL John Lanz

6-4, 320, Senior

Denton Guyer Class of 2018

3-star center

Ranked as the No. 14 OC in 2018 by 247Sports Composite

14 total offers

At TCU: 3-year starter

Played in eight games with five starts at left guard as a junior, started the final seven games as a sophomore

6-8, 300, Freshman

Arlington Seguin Class of 2022

3-star offensive tackle

Ranked as the No. 162 OT in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, SMU, Kansas

OL Robby Rochester

6-5, 290, Sophomore

Southlake Carroll Class of 2021

Went to UConn prior to TCU

Saw action in two games at UConn

6-5, 300, Senior

Keller Timber Creek Class of 2017

Went to SMU prior to TCU

3-star O-lineman

AP all-state as a senior

4-year starter, 3 at SMU

2021 Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference

Started at three different positions in 2021 with SMU

OL Michael Nichols

6-5, 301, Sophomore

Justin Northwest Class of 2020

4-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 50 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Baylor, UCA, SMU

At TCU: Has seen action in five games this season

Played in six games in 2021, two games in 2020

OL Gannon Gaubert

6-1, 296, Freshman

Highland Park Class of 2022

OL Jasper Lott

6-5, 290, Redshirt Freshman

Argyle Class of 2021

3-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 69 OT in 2021 by 247Sports Composite

17 total offers

At TCU: Played in two games in 2021

OL Brandon Coleman

6-6, 325, Junior

Denton Class of 2020

Went to Trinity Valley prior to TCU

3-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 8 OT in 2020 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Florida State, Houston, Iowa State

At TCU: 2-year starter

Played in the first four games of 2020 before a season-ending injury

6-4, 315, Senior

Aledo Class of 2017

4-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 11 OG in 2017 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Boise State, Cal, Missouri, Texas A&M

Won three state titles

At TCU: 4-year starter

Limited action during the past three seasons due to injury

Former Aledo standout Wes Harris is looking to close his college career off strong at TCU. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

OL Steve Avila

6-4, 330, Senior

South Grand Prairie Class of 2018

3-star O-lineman

Ranked as the No. 44 OG in 2018 by 247Sports Composite

Chose TCU over Kansas State, UNT, Utah, UTSA

At TCU: 3-year starter

34 career starts

Played in 11 games in 2019

2021 First-Team AP All-Big 12

2021 Second-Team All-Big 12

2020 Honorable Mention All-Big 12

WR Keagan Cunningham

6-2, 179, Freshman

Denton Ryan Class of 2021

34 catches, 549 yards, 6 TD as a senior

WR Parker Clark

6-1, 190, Freshman

FW All Saints Class of 2022

1,700 yards total, 9 TD as a senior

51 catches, 762 yards, 8 TD as a junior

DL Michael Ibukun-Okeyode

6-6, 250, Freshman

Rowlett Class of 2022

4-star edge rusher

Ranked as the No. 31 EDGE for 2022 by 247Sports Composite

16 total offers

District Defensive MVP as a senior

DL Dylan Horton

6-4, 275, Senior

Frisco Class of 2018

Went to New Mexico prior to TCU

3 star safety

Ranked as the No. 148 S in 2018 by 247Sports Composite

At TCU: 2-year starter

44 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 13.5 TFL, 10 sacks, 4 PBU this season

12 games with eight starts last season, team-high 9 TFL, team-high-tying 4 sacks

8 games in 2020

Played 12 games as a true freshman in 2018 with New Mexico

QB Collin Drake

6-1, 195, Redshirt Freshman

Ennis Class of 2021

District MVP as a junior

4 years: 7,649 yards total, 85 TD

RB Cash Jones

6-0, 182, Redshirt Freshman

Brock Class of 2021

Chose UGA over New Mexico State, Army, FIU, FAU

3-star running back

Ranked as the No. 130 RB in 2021 by 247Sports Composite

District MVP as a senior

At Georgia: Has seen action as a reserve RB and on kick return coverage in 10 of 13 games this season. Had a 36-yard TD against Vanderbilt

Brock’s Cash Jones led the Eagles as a senior. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

RB Andrew Paul

5-11, 218, Freshman

Dallas Parish Class of 2022

3-star running back

24 total offers

Ranked as the No. 42 RB in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

Rushed for 2,616 yards and 41 TD as a senior

Also played at Keller Central

DL Bear Alexander

6-3, 305, Freshman

IMG Academy (FL) Class of 2022

From Terrell, TX

Also went at Terrell, Dallas Skyline, Brewer and Denton Ryan

4-star D-lineman

Ranked as the No. 9 D-lineman in 2022 by 247Sports Composite

29 total offers

District Newcomer of the Year at Terrell

Helped Ryan win a state title as a junior

At Georgia: Has played in 10 of 13 games this season. Has totaled seven tackles, one sack and nine QB hurries