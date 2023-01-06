BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Lake Orion Dragons wore down the Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks, scoring the final five goals of Saturday’s OAA Red game to claim a 7-3 victory. “Any time you play a team in our league, they’re going to give us our best game. They came out hard in the first and second. We kind of overpowered them there in the third and finished off well,” Dragons head coach Adam Krefski said. “Once we got that third one, it seemed like the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh kept coming. But it was good that we got scoring from six different people, so that’s huge for the team going into Traverse City next weekend too.”

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO