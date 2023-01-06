Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
LaLonde, Quarles re-elections to road commission leadership
Andrea LaLonde of Clawson has been re-elected to lead the county road commission’s board of trustees. Nancy Quarles, in her third term, will be the board’s vice chair for 2023. Each will serve one-year terms. LaLonde, first appointed to the seat in 2020, is already participating in the...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County commissioners get organized for 2023
County commissioners will spend the first meeting of 2023 getting organized. County Clerk Lisa Brown will officiate the ceremonial swearing in of the commissioners, after which board members will nominate and elect a chair and vice-chair, as well as appoint members of the legislative affairs and government operations committee. Democrats...
The Oakland Press
State funding will help LGBTQ, elder affordable housing project in Ferndale
Funds from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will help pay for development of the first new affordable housing development in Ferndale. EGLE in a news release Wednesday said the department was making a brownfield grant of $700,000 toward Shephard House at East Nine Mile Road and Paxton.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman sues ASPCA over COVID-19 mandate
An Oakland County woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court after she lost her job at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals because she chose to not get COVID-19 inoculations and her religious exemption request was denied. As stated in the complaint filed Jan. 4...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
The Oakland Press
Tee Times indoor golf facility opens in Rochester Hills
Tee Times, an indoor golf facility with a full-service kitchen and bar, opened recently in Rochester Hills. Tee Times features a sports bar-like atmosphere with a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails and local craft beers, according to a press release. The 9,000-square foot facility, which opened Dec. 26, includes 12 bays...
The Oakland Press
Galloway Lake Park community survey underway in Pontiac
Galloway Lake Park in Pontiac is the subject of a community survey. The 64-acre park, at Perry Street and Giddings Road, ranks second only to the 77-acre Hawthorne Park. Beaudette is third, at just over 55 acres. The city’s current master plan notes Galloway has two basketball courts, picnic areas,...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
The Oakland Press
Holly businesses make it through holiday season; look ahead to 2023
The Village of Holly made it through the holiday season without some of their biggest destinations and are looking forward to a new year. A six-alarm fire broke out on June 21, 2022 and required 17 different fire departments from around the area to put out. The blaze began at the Battle Alley Arcade Antiques shop adjacent to the Holly Hotel.
The Oakland Press
Stagecrafters in Royal Oak to present ‘Clue’
Stagecrafters’ next play presentation is a whodunit. The production of “Clue” will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5 at the historic Baldwin Theatre at 415. S. Lafayette in downtown Royal Oak. Billed as a hilarious face-meets-murder play, “Clue” is based on the 1985 hit movie and...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac homicide case advanced to higher court
The case against a felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man last summer has been advanced from district court to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaydrian Munson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the June 6, 2022 slaying of Raymond Davis, 45, in the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac. Officials said Davis was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Oakland Press
Lensation photography studio opens in Pontiac
Lensation, a new photography studio has opened in Pontiac. Located inside The Treasury, 30 N. Saginaw #409, the studio is run by Kirsten Nordstrom. The studio officially opened Jan. 7 with an open house. Contact the studio at 248-703-8274 or by email at Lensationkn@gmail.com for more information. Dave Herndon is...
The Oakland Press
Lake Orion scores five unanswered goals, wearing down Bloomfield Hills for 7-3 win
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Lake Orion Dragons wore down the Bloomfield Hills Black Hawks, scoring the final five goals of Saturday’s OAA Red game to claim a 7-3 victory. “Any time you play a team in our league, they’re going to give us our best game. They came out hard in the first and second. We kind of overpowered them there in the third and finished off well,” Dragons head coach Adam Krefski said. “Once we got that third one, it seemed like the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh kept coming. But it was good that we got scoring from six different people, so that’s huge for the team going into Traverse City next weekend too.”
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
The Oakland Press
Suspect arrested in shooting outside Oak Park High School
A shooting outside Oak Park High School Friday night led to a wounded student and the arrest of four other teens. Oak Park Public Safety officials got several 911 calls about 9:10 p.m. following the shooting after a varsity basketball game at the high school. “Oak Park officers immediately responded...
The Oakland Press
Attempted car thief with rifle eludes Madison Heights police in chase
A person with a rifle tried to steal a parked car early Tuesday, but fled in another vehicle and led police on a chase to the west side of Detroit, eluding officers. A resident in the 28000 block of Couzens called police about 5 a.m. to report a vehicle theft in progress, said Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett.
The Oakland Press
Case against man accused of killing girlfriend’s toddler bound over to circuit court
The case against a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler more than a year ago has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam on Jan. 6 in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, the judge ruled there was enough evidence to advance the case against Shean Amerson, 24. Amerson is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse for the Dec. 20, 2021 death of A’Ziya Matthews, 3. Two days after being found injured, A’Ziya died at Children’s Hospital from a head injury, and also was found to have multiple broken bones, cigarette burns all over her body, two black eyes and a collapsed lung, according to authorities.
