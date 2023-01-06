Read full article on original website
ANN ARBOR, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car near an Ann Arbor park. Rescue crews were called at 5:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, to the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue in front of Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor for a reported crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
Look Inside This Historic Detroit Church Victim of An Arson Fire
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one is a bit sad to see in ruins, as it does hold some history in the Detroit area. The story of how the fire started itself, is a little crazy as well.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak police: Disorderly Ohio man repeatedly spits in Farmers Market, resists arrest, gets $25K cash bond; 4 men break into garage, steal dirt bikes, generator
An Ohio man was jailed on $25,000 cash bond after police say he repeatedly spit on the floor and at vendors at Farmers Market and resisted arrest. Police were called to the market about 11 a.m. Dec. 30 about a man creating a disturbance during an antique show. “He kept...
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
Oak Park family asking for help after $10K wheelchair stolen
A family from Oak Park is asking for help from the Metro Detroit community after a $10,000 wheelchair was stolen from their home in Oak Park.
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
thesalinepost.com
Robbery at Saline Speedway, Suspects Flee at High Speed, Crash in Ann Arbor
Suspects are in the hospital and in jail and one may still be on the loose after a robbery of the Saline Speedway and a high-speed escape that resulted in a crash in Ann Arbor Sunday night. Here's what we've gleaned from scanner radio files. Saline Police began tailing a...
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Body found in burned out house belong to missing Detroit barber, DNA confirms
Five months after human remains were reported in a burned out home in Detroit, DNA testing determined that the body is that of a well-known Detroit barber who went missing in late July.
wufe967.com
Detroit children rescued from burning home when cousin hears scream: 'You see how lucky they are?'
Three children in Detroit were saved from a burning house last week when their cousin who happened to be nearby heard screams and assisted in their rescue. The unidentified cousin, who was working down the street, used a shovel to smash out the windows of the flaming home on Syracuse Street in east Detroit last Tuesday, according to local affiliate Fox 2.
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
fox2detroit.com
Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit. Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter. Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
