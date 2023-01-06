ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

fox2detroit.com

Teen shot outside Oak Park High School by suspects trying to steal his gold chain

OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was shot outside of Oak Park High School on Friday night by suspects trying to steal his gold chain, authorities said. The victim, who attends nearby Nova Academy, was shot several times after a varsity basketball game at the high school at Oak Park Boulevard and Coolidge Highway. He was last listed as stable.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
102.5 The Bone

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
OAK PARK, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
FLINT, MI

