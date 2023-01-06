Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
Look Inside This Historic Detroit Church Victim of An Arson Fire
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one is a bit sad to see in ruins, as it does hold some history in the Detroit area. The story of how the fire started itself, is a little crazy as well.
Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings
A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
HometownLife.com
Is metro Detroit ready for electric vehicles? Here's where it's easiest to charge up
Dave Edwin doesn't think he'll ever buy another gas-powered vehicle. The Livonia resident is on his second Tesla and uses it as an everyday car. He loves the feel of the ride and the savings that come with it. "They were more exciting to drive," he said. "I was driving...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Canine to Five to open second Detroit location
It will be the doggy daycare’s fourth outpost
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
The Oakland Press
State funding will help LGBTQ, elder affordable housing project in Ferndale
Funds from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will help pay for development of the first new affordable housing development in Ferndale. EGLE in a news release Wednesday said the department was making a brownfield grant of $700,000 toward Shephard House at East Nine Mile Road and Paxton.
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
The Oakland Press
Galloway Lake Park community survey underway in Pontiac
Galloway Lake Park in Pontiac is the subject of a community survey. The 64-acre park, at Perry Street and Giddings Road, ranks second only to the 77-acre Hawthorne Park. Beaudette is third, at just over 55 acres. The city’s current master plan notes Galloway has two basketball courts, picnic areas,...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
wdet.org
Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren
“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
The Oakland Press
LaLonde, Quarles re-elections to road commission leadership
Andrea LaLonde of Clawson has been re-elected to lead the county road commission’s board of trustees. Nancy Quarles, in her third term, will be the board’s vice chair for 2023. Each will serve one-year terms. LaLonde, first appointed to the seat in 2020, is already participating in the...
Say What? This Double-Wide Home in Lapeer County is Over $500K?
You'll be scratching your head when you see the price of this double-wide (manufactured) home in North Branch that is currently on the market for $539,000. Yes, the house that you'll see in the photos below is over half a million dollars. After you have a look in the garage,...
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
Truck driver killed in industrial accident at Michigan steel plant
WARREN, Mich. — A truck driver was reportedly killed in an industrial accident at a steel plant in Warren, Michigan. The 61-year-old man died Thursday after an accident at Super Steel Treating Company, which is located in Warren, Michigan, according to The Macomb Daily. Warren Police Department said, according...
