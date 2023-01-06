ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings

A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
The Oakland Press

State funding will help LGBTQ, elder affordable housing project in Ferndale

Funds from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will help pay for development of the first new affordable housing development in Ferndale. EGLE in a news release Wednesday said the department was making a brownfield grant of $700,000 toward Shephard House at East Nine Mile Road and Paxton.
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
The Oakland Press

Galloway Lake Park community survey underway in Pontiac

Galloway Lake Park in Pontiac is the subject of a community survey. The 64-acre park, at Perry Street and Giddings Road, ranks second only to the 77-acre Hawthorne Park. Beaudette is third, at just over 55 acres. The city’s current master plan notes Galloway has two basketball courts, picnic areas,...
wdet.org

Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot in Warren

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. A new restaurant in Warren is bringing Bangladeshi street foods and specialty dishes to town. Adda Music Café and Restaurant is the new hangout spot for family or friends to gather.
The Oakland Press

LaLonde, Quarles re-elections to road commission leadership

Andrea LaLonde of Clawson has been re-elected to lead the county road commission’s board of trustees. Nancy Quarles, in her third term, will be the board’s vice chair for 2023. Each will serve one-year terms. LaLonde, first appointed to the seat in 2020, is already participating in the...
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
