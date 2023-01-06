A combined effort to raise awareness and fight human trafficking is underway this week in Michigan and throughout the nation. With January designated as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the United States, Truckers Against Trafficking, and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 in an effort to educate motorists on human trafficking signs and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO