The Oakland Press
Human trafficking awareness effort underway on roadways, at truck stops
A combined effort to raise awareness and fight human trafficking is underway this week in Michigan and throughout the nation. With January designated as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the United States, Truckers Against Trafficking, and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 in an effort to educate motorists on human trafficking signs and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.
First Associated Press girls basketball state rankings for the 2022-23 season
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, as voted by a statewide panel of sports writers, with records in parentheses and total points. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:. Division 1. School — Record— Total Points...
Prep Notebook: Milford boys hoopsters making waves, with Sam Lewis leading the way
Milford has always been one of Oakland County’s scrappiest boys basketball club under head coach Dave Gilbert the past decade. Now, they’re one of the best. Gilbert’s Mavericks are 8-1 to start the 2023 season and checked in at No. 4 overall in The Oakland Press’ latest boys hoops Top 10 rankings.
