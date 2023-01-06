Read full article on original website
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
Former WCW Champion Says 'There Is No Attitude Era' Without Him
Kevin Nash knows that he was a primary reason pro wrestling got a whole lot of "attitude" in the late 1990s. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer had his special "Year-End Awards" on his "Kliq This Podcast," and with co-host Sean Oliver, he decided to field some listener questions to ring in the occasion. One inquired with curiosity as to whether or not Nash's Diesel persona would have still worked in the notorious Attitude Era if "Big Daddy Cool" had stuck around up in Stamford. Nash simply saw the question as a moot point and gave a rather direct answer.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Passing Of Don West
The recent passing of Don West has been reflected upon by Jeff Jarrett, who used the latest episode of his "My World" podcast to comment on his friendship with the longtime TNA/Impact Wrestling commentator. Jarrett noted that he planned to offer a more extensive episode about West that would go "through my entire history with him, the ups and the downs and everything to go with it." In his initial thoughts on West, who died on December 30 at the age of 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma, Jarrett said, "I am elated that he's no longer with us because he's out of pain."
Opponents Announced For The Great Muta's Retirement Match
In June 2022, legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Muto, otherwise known as The Great Muta, announced he was embarking a on retirement tour. Pro Wrestling NOAH previously announced that Muta would team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin for his final match on January 22 in Yokohama. We now know that Muta, Sting, and Allin will take on the trio of Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji in the main event that is being labeled "End of Nightmare."
WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Whether WWE Could Be Purchased By The Khan Family
Remember in July when Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from WWE? Well, it truly does seem that the more things change, the more they stay the same as WWE officially announced McMahon's return to the board. With the idea of a sale firmly on the table, his return has led to loads of speculation — plenty of which having to do with potential buyers.
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
NJPW Star Praises Jade Cargill's AEW Battle Of The Belts Performance
Jade Cargill picked up another victory and continued her undefeated streak during AEW's Battle Of The Belts V on Friday when she successfully defended her TBS Championship against Skye Blue. The encounter featured a brilliant ending as Cargill reversed a hurricanrana to then throw Blue into the air, catching her to then nail the Jaded finisher, wrapping things up in style.
Uncle Howdy Has A Question For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
"Do you feel in charge?" Uncle Howdy repeatedly asked Alexa Bliss on the 1/9 "WWE Raw" in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after a video flashed on the TitanTron interspersed with images of Bliss' days as an accomplice of Bray Wyatt. The video included images of a swingset from Alexa's Playground and her infamous betrayal of Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.
Kurt Angle's Daughter Recently Saved His Life On Family Vacation
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has opened up about a terrifying ordeal while jet skiing during a recent family vacation in Miami, Florida. The Olympic gold medalist explained that he rode out to deeper waters with his daughter, Giuliana Angle, seated behind him. However, the excursion turned sour when Angle attempted to make a turn. The former WWE Champion did not put on the accelerator during the maneuver, and the watercraft ultimately flipped over, throwing him and Giuliana into the ocean. Angle revealed how the incident almost turned fatal.
Dan Severn Hid This From Vince McMahon When Signing With WWE
Dan Severn was a master of many things when it came to his decades-long fighting career. But when it came time for WWF to sign him to a contract in the 1990s, the former MMA champion said in a recent interview that his sly approach to not fully revealing his age is what allowed him to slip into the locker room.
Xavier Woods' Health Reportedly Affecting The New Day's Booking
At NXT Deadline on December 10, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods triumphed over Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Since then, however, Woods has only competed in two matches — a successful tag title defense against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs in "NXT," as well as a victory over Imperium in a six-man tag team match alongside Madcap Moss at a house show on December 27. That's because according to PWInsider, he's dealing with injuries and thus, hasn't been fully cleared to return to the ring just yet.
Legendary Promoter Johnny Powers Dead At 79
As documented by Slam, National Wrestling Federation co-founder and legendary promoter Johnny Powers passed away peacefully in his Smithville, Ontario home on December 30, 2022. Born Dennis Waters on March 23, 1943, Powers began training at the age of 15 and had his first professional match at 17 while studying...
Britt Baker Comments On Four Years In AEW
AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD took to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on being with All Elite Wrestling for four years. "Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We've come a long way, but there's still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I'll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD," wrote Baker.
Vince McMahon Apparently Still At WWE HQ Everyday
Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.
KiLynn King Gives The Best Wrestling Advice She's Received
Team 3D Academy graduate KiLynn has been increasingly making a name for herself in the last few years, first in AEW and now in the NWA, where she's consistently been one of the top contenders for Kamille's NWA World Women's Championship belt. Recently, though, in giving an interview to the Putting You Over podcast, she was asked to go back in time for the best piece of advice that Bully Ray had given her while she was at his school. And while it wasn't advice that she needed by that point in time, it was still a valuable lesson that she could spread to others.
MBS May Have Paid Hulk Hogan Huge Sum For Personal Meeting
Each year, WWE travels to Saudi Arabia to put on live shows for the country and interact with fans living there. The deal, originally made in 2018, was already expanded due to the overall success of the partnership. The agreement entails that WWE will bring two "large-scale events" a year to Saudi Arabia through 2027, which they have been able to fulfill outside of when the COVID-19 pandemic was causing travel restrictions.
