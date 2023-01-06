ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska mentoring programs seek mentors for young people

OMAHA, Neb. — Mentor Nebraska is celebrating National Mentoring Month by launching a statewide campaign to recruit mentors for young people in the state. The nonprofit and its partner mentoring programs are asking Nebraskans to volunteer to mentor a young person in their community. “National Mentoring Month is the...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Program gives residents inside look at what's happening at the university

A program organized by the University of Nebraska gives state residents a chance to see what’s taking place at their state university. Kathleen Lodl, the associate dean for Nebraska extension, says the “What’s New at NU” program, which has been going on for a couple years, started after Nebraska residents from across the state were interested in what was taking place at the university.
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

New state travel guide features something for everyone

LINCOLN - The vast array of things to do in Nebraska is highlighted in the new 2023 “Not-At-All What You Thought” state travel guide. Ben Jones with the Nebraska Tourism Commission says over 200,000 copies have been printed, and last year the travel guide was distributed to all 50 states and numerous countries.
NEBRASKA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
NEBRASKA STATE
mediafeed.org

Nebraska first-time homebuyer programs

Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.
NEBRASKA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Small changes by Nebraska drivers can make roads safer in 2023

(Nebraska News Connection) Traffic fatalities nationwide hit a 20-year high in 2022 - and they were up in Nebraska as well. Preliminary figures show fatal crashes up 15 percent statewide last year, with fatal crashes involving pedestrians up 60 percent. The state says seven in ten traffic fatalities last year involved people who weren't wearing seatbelts.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Alex Reuss the newest member of the Nebraska Chamber

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has a new team member as chamber president Bryan Slone announced the addition of Alex Reuss yesterday as the new executive vice president of legislation and policy. A native of Bennington, Reuss earned her Bachelor of Arts from Hillside College, graduating with honors. Most recently,...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

"Nebraska Day by Day, Better & better" Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thousands put on their best attire this Saturday to attend Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball. This comes in celebration of the newly sworn-in Governor, Jim Pillen, earlier this week. “We have a sold-out crowd of 3,500 people who are going to be here tonight, not to just...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Inflation Reduction Act to Help NE Farms Fight Climate Change

(KMAland) -- Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have struggled with climate-related issues like flooding and drought are expected to benefit in the new year from the Inflation Reduction Act's massive funding of ag-related conservation programs. Over $3 billion goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program - which...
NEBRASKA STATE

