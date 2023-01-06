Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investing $26 million for child care programs
LINCOLN, Neb. — Related coverage above: New incentives looking to help Nebraska child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to invest $26 million into child care programs. They want to increase access to good, quality care through a grant program funded by the Coronavirus...
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
KETV.com
Nebraska mentoring programs seek mentors for young people
OMAHA, Neb. — Mentor Nebraska is celebrating National Mentoring Month by launching a statewide campaign to recruit mentors for young people in the state. The nonprofit and its partner mentoring programs are asking Nebraskans to volunteer to mentor a young person in their community. “National Mentoring Month is the...
norfolkneradio.com
Program gives residents inside look at what's happening at the university
A program organized by the University of Nebraska gives state residents a chance to see what’s taking place at their state university. Kathleen Lodl, the associate dean for Nebraska extension, says the “What’s New at NU” program, which has been going on for a couple years, started after Nebraska residents from across the state were interested in what was taking place at the university.
1011now.com
Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in state.
KETV.com
Child shelter crisis highlights need for Nebraska foster families
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a crisis in Nebraska's child welfare system with a desperate need for foster parents and emergency foster homes. KETV Newswatch 7 has learned, in recent months, that some children removed from traumatic family situations are sleeping in triage centers overnight, a place meant to be a safe area for hours at a time.
norfolkneradio.com
New state travel guide features something for everyone
LINCOLN - The vast array of things to do in Nebraska is highlighted in the new 2023 “Not-At-All What You Thought” state travel guide. Ben Jones with the Nebraska Tourism Commission says over 200,000 copies have been printed, and last year the travel guide was distributed to all 50 states and numerous countries.
klkntv.com
Nebraska senator introduces bill to cap insulin price at $100 a month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There’s a push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska, capping the cost at $100 a month for those with private insurance. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would start in January 2024. There’s already a $35 cap on insulin prices for...
gamblingnews.com
Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games
Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
mediafeed.org
Nebraska first-time homebuyer programs
Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.
kiowacountypress.net
Small changes by Nebraska drivers can make roads safer in 2023
(Nebraska News Connection) Traffic fatalities nationwide hit a 20-year high in 2022 - and they were up in Nebraska as well. Preliminary figures show fatal crashes up 15 percent statewide last year, with fatal crashes involving pedestrians up 60 percent. The state says seven in ten traffic fatalities last year involved people who weren't wearing seatbelts.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of...
klkntv.com
Sen. Blood proposes disclosure requirement for ‘dark money’ in Nebraska elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former candidate for governor has proposed a bill that would impact how “dark money” influences Nebraska elections. State Sen. Carol Blood is bringing a bill that would require groups spending money on elections to disclose their expenditures and donors. This comes as...
norfolkneradio.com
Alex Reuss the newest member of the Nebraska Chamber
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has a new team member as chamber president Bryan Slone announced the addition of Alex Reuss yesterday as the new executive vice president of legislation and policy. A native of Bennington, Reuss earned her Bachelor of Arts from Hillside College, graduating with honors. Most recently,...
fox42kptm.com
"Nebraska Day by Day, Better & better" Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thousands put on their best attire this Saturday to attend Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball. This comes in celebration of the newly sworn-in Governor, Jim Pillen, earlier this week. “We have a sold-out crowd of 3,500 people who are going to be here tonight, not to just...
kmaland.com
Inflation Reduction Act to Help NE Farms Fight Climate Change
(KMAland) -- Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have struggled with climate-related issues like flooding and drought are expected to benefit in the new year from the Inflation Reduction Act's massive funding of ag-related conservation programs. Over $3 billion goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program - which...
Comments / 0