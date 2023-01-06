ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Similarities of cover crops and crop insurance to be discussed at seminar

NORFOLK - Cover crop acreage has been increasing by around 30 percent each year according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as more producers consider it for their operation. You can learn more about cover crops by attending a seminar at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Extension educator to highlight importance of farm succession plans

NORFOLK - As the average age of a farmer continues to increase, the importance of having a farm succession plan also increases. Alan Vyhnalik with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Office will highlight the importance of having an estate plan during his educational seminar at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show this week.
LINCOLN, NE
gamblingnews.com

Nebraska Seeks to Tax Skill Games

Nebraska has seen the number of skill game machines skyrocket in recent years. While similar to slots, skill games are actually a competitor to traditional casino games and are quickly growing in popularity among the locals. Skill Games – a Popular Form of Entertainment in Nebraska. Slots are now...
NEBRASKA STATE
mediafeed.org

Nebraska first-time homebuyer programs

Considering buying a home in Nebraska? Now is a great time to do so. Currently, the housing market in the Cornhusker State is holding steady. The median price of a home there is $280,400, and most homes sell for their listing price. There are also bargains to be had: About 26% of houses have sold for less than the asking price, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage that analyzes housing market data.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

New state travel guide features something for everyone

LINCOLN - The vast array of things to do in Nebraska is highlighted in the new 2023 “Not-At-All What You Thought” state travel guide. Ben Jones with the Nebraska Tourism Commission says over 200,000 copies have been printed, and last year the travel guide was distributed to all 50 states and numerous countries.
NEBRASKA STATE
aircargonews.net

US Lincoln Airport to be styled as air cargo hub

Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Inflation Reduction Act to Help NE Farms Fight Climate Change

(KMAland) -- Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have struggled with climate-related issues like flooding and drought are expected to benefit in the new year from the Inflation Reduction Act's massive funding of ag-related conservation programs. Over $3 billion goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Conservation Stewardship Program - which...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant

BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
BEATRICE, NE
agupdate.com

Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology

With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Program gives residents inside look at what's happening at the university

A program organized by the University of Nebraska gives state residents a chance to see what’s taking place at their state university. Kathleen Lodl, the associate dean for Nebraska extension, says the “What’s New at NU” program, which has been going on for a couple years, started after Nebraska residents from across the state were interested in what was taking place at the university.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy