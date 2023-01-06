New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Mental health: Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he wants Ohio to be “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. Jeremy Pelzer reports that DeWine’s comments during his inaugural address at the Ohio Statehouse come after he previously has said the two-year state budget plan he will propose in the coming weeks will be heavy on mental-health priorities, including expanding services, research and job development.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO