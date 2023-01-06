New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Congratulations Ohio on your victory over the radical right. Time to regain your status as the bellwether state and become relevant again. Even as a life long Republican I applaud this move. It's time for the far right radicals to go back into hiding. All REAL Republicans need to stand up and take our country back from the MAGA fools that believe in a dysfunctional government and dictatorships. The first tenet of being a true Republican is the belief in democracy and personal responsibility. How can you say you are a Republican if you are antidemocratic? I am so tired of the MAGA morons who go around acting like they get to say who the RINO's are. Let me tell you who the Rino's are in the Republican party. Trump, MAGA, Tea Party Conservatives, and Freedom Caucus members. These people do NOT hold Republican ideals. They are all for a dysfunctional democracy. I applaud the Republicans who worked with the Democrats to win back democracy.
