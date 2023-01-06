ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Dabil
4d ago

Congratulations Ohio on your victory over the radical right. Time to regain your status as the bellwether state and become relevant again. Even as a life long Republican I applaud this move. It's time for the far right radicals to go back into hiding. All REAL Republicans need to stand up and take our country back from the MAGA fools that believe in a dysfunctional government and dictatorships. The first tenet of being a true Republican is the belief in democracy and personal responsibility. How can you say you are a Republican if you are antidemocratic? I am so tired of the MAGA morons who go around acting like they get to say who the RINO's are. Let me tell you who the Rino's are in the Republican party. Trump, MAGA, Tea Party Conservatives, and Freedom Caucus members. These people do NOT hold Republican ideals. They are all for a dysfunctional democracy. I applaud the Republicans who worked with the Democrats to win back democracy.

Cleveland.com

DeWine focuses on mental health during inaugural address: Capitol Letter

Mental health: Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said he wants Ohio to be “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. Jeremy Pelzer reports that DeWine’s comments during his inaugural address at the Ohio Statehouse come after he previously has said the two-year state budget plan he will propose in the coming weeks will be heavy on mental-health priorities, including expanding services, research and job development.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Ohio Legislation Vetoed That Would Have Banned Columbus Vape Ban

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed legislation Thursday that would’ve preempted local bans on flavored tobacco. He’s been telegraphing the move for weeks and spoke about the decision flanked by health officials at the Statehouse. “This measure is not — is not in the public interest,” DeWine said of...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio’s new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it “imposes needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday, the same day […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio elections will change in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Friday that alters Ohio electoral processes and procedures — and from a changed early voting schedule to mandated photo ID at the polls, voters may notice differences the next time they cast a ballot.  House Bill 458, which passed both Ohio General Assembly chambers […]
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
fcnews.org

Merrin will not be Speaker of Ohio House

An area state representative will not be Ohio House Speaker afterall. It appeared Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Twp.), would be the next speaker following a vote among Republicans. However, State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives during the opening day ceremonies for the 135th General Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3. A group of Republicans joined with Democrats to vote Stephens as Speaker of the Ohio House.
OHIO STATE
Courthouse News Service

Ohio sued over election law passed ‘in the dark of night’

CLEVELAND (CN) — The Ohio Legislature abused its lame duck session and eschewed public input to radically transform a special elections scheduling law into a complete overhaul of the state's voting process, according to a lawsuit filed late Friday night by several nonprofit organizations and labor unions. Despite being...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP picks new chairman, censures Republicans who teamed with Democrats to pick speaker: Capitol Letter

Party time: Alex Triantafilou is the new chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, following a Friday vote by the state GOP’s central committee in suburban Columbus. As Andrew Tobias writes, Triantafilou, a former judge and longtime chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party, defeated several other opponents, including Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Ohio Voters now must provide Photo ID at polls

On Friday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law new state voting restrictions that he and Ohio’s chief elections officer Secretary of State Frank LaRose believe will shore up election security and protect against fraud. The sweeping package of election law changes passed by the GOP-led Legislature includes the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland, OH
