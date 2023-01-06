Today’s famous birthdays list for January 6, 2023 includes celebrities Kate McKinnon, Norman Reedus

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday
The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
A former personal assistant to an Oscar-winning actress says the job comes with plenty of perks — but you have to set boundaries
Bonnie Low-Kramen was the "Moonstruck" star Olympia Dukakis' assistant for 25 years. She helped write her son's papers and attended awards shows.
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ trailer introduces Kang the Conqueror
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- On Tuesday, Marvel released a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” with Scott Lang as he grapples with the consequences of being a superhero and a father. In the new trailer, we see multiple Langs as he treks through the multiverse, facing an unforeseen enemy on the horizon, Kang the Conqueror.
