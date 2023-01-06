Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Related
Shaun White Thanks Girlfriend Nina Dobrev for 'Making Life Incredible' on Her 34th Birthday
The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to the former Vampire Diaries star on Monday Shaun White and Nina Dobrev's love is out of this world! The retired snowboarder shared a sweet tribute to his actress girlfriend to celebrate her 34th birthday on Monday. Alongside a photo of Dobrev wearing a short pink wig and cat ears, White, 36, wrote, "What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White continued: "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love," with a handful of celebratory...
Adam Rich, Star of Eight Is Enough, Dead at 54
Rich played Nicholas Bradford in the series as a child star, and also had recurring roles in Dungeons & Dragons and Code Red Adam Rich, the former child star who played Nicholas Bradford in ABC's Eight Is Enough, has died at age 54, TMZ reports. Rich appeared on the show throughout its five-season run from 1977 to 1981, where he portrayed the pageboy-haired son of Tom Bradford (Dick Van Patten). According to TMZ and CNN, Rich died Saturday in his Los Angeles home, with a law enforcement source telling the outlet...
People
Thandiwe Newton's Lookalike Daughter Nico Parker Walks Red Carpet with Dad at Last of Us Premiere
The 18-year old stars as Pedro Pascal's daughter in the new video game-inspired HBO series Nico Parker brought a pop of color to the red carpet Monday night. The 18-year-old actress — who a lookalike of her mother, Thandiwe Newton — turned heads at the premiere of The Last of Us in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant lime green ruffled gown. With a deep V-neck cut in the front and back, a bow-tie waist, a sheer chiffon skirt, and dramatic train, the frock was the antithesis of...
Austin Butler Admits He'd Wake Up in 'Terror' Over 'Daunting' Task of Playing Elvis Presley
The Golden Globe nominee starred in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, beating out Harry Styles and Miles Teller for the role Austin Butler is recalling the "terror" he experienced while playing the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the 31-year-old actor spoke of the intimidating process. "It was just such a daunting thing. And I really just was guided by my terror," he said. The biopic is now nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including best picture (drama), best director and best actor (drama) for Butler, who said...
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New Ex-Wives Club
The cast for season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip includes the return of Housewives like Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi after a prolonged reality TV absence They're back, back, back again! Peacock is gathering another crop of all-star Housewives for a fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — with reality giants who will be coming together for the getaway of a lifetime! The streaming network will begin production on Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 next week, PEOPLE can exclusively...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Says Her 'Emotions Are Running Wild' After Dropping Daughter Ella at College
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham's oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella, is off to college, Durham revealed on Instagram Monday Rhea Durham is feeling all the feelings as her oldest takes a major step. The model and wife of Mark Wahlberg shared a solemn selfie from her seat on a plane on Instagram Monday, reflecting on dropping their daughter Ella Rae, 19, off at college. "On my way home from my first college drop off," the mom of four wrote. "The emotions are running wild. 😞🥹😊😵💫." Appearing on Live! With Kelly and...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'
Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson: It 'Was Absolutely Beautiful'
"This is the next step of our beautiful journey together," Sharelle Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the retired NFL player got down on one knee in front of friends and family on Saturday Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are heading to the altar! The Selling Tampa alum, 35, and the retired NFL player, 44, got engaged on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. While the pair have been publicly referring to one another as their "fiancé" for some time, Johnson never gave Rosado a ring....
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space
Josh Hall clapped back at an Instagram user, writing that their comment was "insulting" to some Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram. Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool. A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much...
Willie Aames Says 'I'm Gutted' After Eight Is Enough Costar Adam Rich's Death: 'My Only Little Brother'
Betty Buckley also shared her grief on Instagram after the Eight Is Enough child star Adam Rich died on Sunday at the age of 54 Eight Is Enough's Willie Aames is grieving the loss of his longtime friend Adam Rich. After news of Rich's death broke on Sunday, Aames shared his love for his former costar on Facebook. "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing," he wrote. "I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong...
Ashley Olsen's Wedding to Louis Eisner Was a 'Perfect Celebration,' Source Says
Ashley Olsen tied the knot with Louis Eisner in a private ceremony in late December Ashley Olsen's wedding to Louis Eisner couldn't have been more "perfect!" The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Eisner, 33, in a private ceremony in late December. Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Olsen and Eisner's special day "was a small affair" that was attended by friends and family, including Olsen's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen. "She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were...
Anna Kendrick Reveals She Created Embryos with Her Toxic Ex Before Relationship Shifted
Anna Kendrick is opening up about leaving a long-term relationship with a partner she was prepared to start a family with Anna Kendrick is opening up about surviving a toxic relationship. Speaking with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast Armchair Expert, the Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about having made embryos with an unidentified ex, who was "for all intents and purposes, my husband." "I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together,...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Caitlin Reilly Marks 2-Year Anniversary of Soap Legend Dad John Reilly's Death: 'Grief Is a Funny Thing'
"What a gift that he was MY dad. What a gift that I had him as long as I did, when some didn't even have him at all. How lucky am I?" Caitlin wrote of her father, who died in January 2021 Caitlin Reilly is paying tribute to her actor father, John Reilly, two years after his death. The Hacks actress and social media star, 33, penned a lengthy message on Instagram reflecting on the loss of her father and anxiety she's felt over the past few days...
All About Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Daughter Bodhi Soleil
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are raising their daughter Bodhi Soleil out of the spotlight on a farm Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are very private when it comes to their daughter, Bodhi Soleil. The couple, who tied the knot in April 2015, welcomed Bodhi in July 2017 after announcing they were expecting a few months prior. "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?" the Twilight star captioned a photo of Somerhalder kissing her...
People
380K+
Followers
64K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0