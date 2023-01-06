ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Larry Brown Sports

Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game

It’s often a positive sign for an announcer if viewers hardly notice their presence. Just like umpires or referees, not thinking about an announcer usually means they are doing their job. That was hardly the case with Greg Gumbel on Sunday. Gumbel and Adam Archuleta were on the call for CBS’ broadcast of the Week... The post Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Cleveland.com

Old foes have faded, but Kenny Pickett and the new Steelers are just as capable of torturing Cleveland

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- If familiarity alone breeds contempt, then Browns vs. Steelers should’ve already lost its luster. Ben Roethlisberger, the face of Cleveland’s bad memories for 20 years, retired last season. Old fan least-favorites James Harrison, Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward have been gone for years. The current Steelers haven’t had time to build inequity with Browns fans.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

