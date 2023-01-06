Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Bernie Kosar removed from Browns vs. Steelers game coverage after bet
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar took to Twitter Sunday to announce his "services are no longer desired or needed" by the team.
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Steelers hit Vegas for 1st time; 2023 opponent schedule set
Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas. It’s not just a sign along a median on a thoroughfare through that arid Nevada city. It’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers were (figuratively) told by way of their victory in their season finale Sunday. Based on the NFL’s predetermined schedule rotation, only three...
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Jadeveon Clowney was likely gone before this benching; DC Joe Woods will know his fate soon: Browns Insider
PITTSBURGH — Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t be back next season after getting benched for the season finale here, but he wasn’t really in the Browns plans for 2023 before he vented to cleveland.com Thursday about the way he’s been used. Although they were open to bringing...
Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game
It’s often a positive sign for an announcer if viewers hardly notice their presence. Just like umpires or referees, not thinking about an announcer usually means they are doing their job. That was hardly the case with Greg Gumbel on Sunday. Gumbel and Adam Archuleta were on the call for CBS’ broadcast of the Week... The post Greg Gumbel completely whiffed on touchdown call in Browns-Steelers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
Browns’ Amari Cooper planning next steps with core injury; Jedrick Wills Jr., John Johnson III appear to escape serious injuries
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- For Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, it wasn’t the challenge of the quarterback change 11 games into the season that caused him frustration. It was his physical state when Deshaun Watson came back. “It was more so challenging that I kind of got banged up the...
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens tickets: How to get seats for NFL Wild Card playoff game
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Tickets for Sunday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-7) are for sale on third-party online retailers for the 8:15 p.m. game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. HOW TO GET TICKETS: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity |...
Old foes have faded, but Kenny Pickett and the new Steelers are just as capable of torturing Cleveland
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- If familiarity alone breeds contempt, then Browns vs. Steelers should’ve already lost its luster. Ben Roethlisberger, the face of Cleveland’s bad memories for 20 years, retired last season. Old fan least-favorites James Harrison, Troy Polamalu and Hines Ward have been gone for years. The current Steelers haven’t had time to build inequity with Browns fans.
FanDuel Ohio promo: claim $200 bonus bets for TCU-Georgia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new week with this FanDuel Ohio promo and go big for Georgia-TCU in the College Football Playoff Final...
What the Chiefs’ Week 18 win means for the Bengals’ playoff scenarios
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The AFC’s playoff scenarios and neutral site options were whittled down just a bit on Saturday, as the Chiefs beat the Raiders 31-13 to officially clinch the AFC’s top seed. The Chiefs are now the AFC’s No. 1 team, and will have a bye...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals regular season finale vs. the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals wrapped up the regular season with a 27-16 win over the Ravens. Their seventh straight victory began with and impressive opening half in which the Bengals had a rushing TD, a passing TD and a defensive TD en route to a 24-7 lead at the half.
