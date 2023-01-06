Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
thecomeback.com
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Lovie Smith drops truth bomb on returning as Texans’ HC
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach. On 4th and 20 with less than a...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
NFL fans had so many jokes about the Chiefs' spinning offensive huddle against the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are finishing off their regular season in style Saturday night as they’re currently blowing out the Raiders in Las Vegas. The win is going to give them the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye week next week. And you know what? It...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Tony Romo was a complete mess during Patriots-Bills
CBS analyst Tony Romo was on the call for Patriots-Bills Sunday, and promptly talked over one of the most incredible moments in NFL history, while offering little insight.
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
