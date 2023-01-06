Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
The Blockbuster Deal The Lakers Would Accept For LeBron James
This deal would send LeBron James to the Phoenix Suns.
Tim Hardaway Jr.? Bojan Bogdanovic? Kelly Oubre Jr.? Cleveland Cavaliers looking for a wing upgrade
PHOENIX -- It’s the NBA’s worst kept secret. And hardly a new one. The Cleveland Cavaliers, currently with the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and a gaping hole at small forward, are on the hunt for a two-way wing upgrade as the trade deadline approaches. But their...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: $1,500 bet on Caesars for NBA, NFL Playoffs this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make your first wager with a Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo by signing up here. Customers in the Buckeye State can now...
DraftKings Ohio promo: score $200 bonus bets for NBA, NFL Playoffs this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo is giving bettors an opportunity to go big on Cavaliers-Jazz tonight. Betting on the NBA can...
Nikola Jokic Explains What Denver Nuggets Need To Win A Championship
Nikola Jokic kept it real while discussing what the Denver Nuggets need to win the NBA championship this year.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When first-time customers click here to take advantage of our exclusive Barstool Sportsbook promo in Ohio and other states, they’ll unleash...
Firing Joe Woods is just a start for what the Browns and Kevin Stefanski must do – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Is Joe Woods being made the scapegoat for the Browns’ 7-10 record?. That is what some of the critics of the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods have been claiming. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
What does Donovan Mitchell expect in return to Utah for first time since offseason trade?
PHOENIX -- Darius Garland hasn’t talked about it with Donovan Mitchell. Yet. But with the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatching the Phoenix Suns and soon en route to Salt Lake City -- their next stop on this five-game road trip and Mitchell’s old basketball home -- the focus can finally turn to the most momentous game on the regular-season schedule:
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game
DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
Watch Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and other Browns discuss spoiling the Steelers playoff hopes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss spoiling the Steelers’ playoff chances. The 8-8 Steelers can make the postseason with a victory over the 7-9 Browns and some help from other AFC teams. Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney:...
What’s next after Browns lose season finale in Pittsburgh? (Video)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Browns fell to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, 28-14, to put the wraps on a disappointing 7-10 season. Deshaun Watson threw two interceptions and the Browns went 3-3 with Watson at quarterback to end the season. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe...
Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance vs. the Steelers in Week 18 (poll)
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Deshaun Watson ended his six-game return for the 2022 season with the Browns’ 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Watson completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had 93 of his 230 passing yards during the fourth quarter, where he also added his second touchdown pass in the red zone to Nick Chubb. He also added 44 rushing yards on six carries.
What do the Browns do next at defensive coordinator? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns started their offseason by firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods Monday morning after going 7-10 this season. Woods becomes the fall guy for a disappointing year. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe talked about the firing of Woods today after player availability and following...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0