Denver, CO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
9NEWS

Engagement ring found after being lost at Broncos game

DENVER — A Colorado woman whose engagement ring went missing at Sunday's Broncos game said the ring has been found. Lupe Leyva said while attending the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, she removed her gloves when heading to the restroom, and off went her engagement ring near section 511.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance vs. the Steelers in Week 18 (poll)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Deshaun Watson ended his six-game return for the 2022 season with the Browns’ 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Watson completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had 93 of his 230 passing yards during the fourth quarter, where he also added his second touchdown pass in the red zone to Nick Chubb. He also added 44 rushing yards on six carries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
