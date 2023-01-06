ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Chilly mornings all week, even cooler this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly sunny and dry. Wednesday and Thursday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Abundant sunshine with a few clouds. Friday, highs in the mid...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

