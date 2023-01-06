Stray Chihuahua With Partial Paralysis Receives Care at North Carolina Animal Sanctuary

A dog with partial paralysis is now receiving care at an animal sanctuary in North Carolina. The 7-pound Chihuahua now named Mrs. Maisel charmed her way into her new dog mom’s life.

Chihuahua Gets Second Chance at Animal Sanctuary

It all began when Jodi Helmer saw the tiny dog in a video from a North Carolina shelter. In the vid, Mrs. Maisel maneuvers through the shelter with a waging tail despite the fact that her back legs are partially paralyzed. For Helmer, it was love at first sight.

“I got an email from Animal Control looking for someone to take her [Mrs. Maisel] in, and they sent this video of her walking, and I kept re-watching it and thinking about her,” Helmer told People . “I couldn’t stop thinking about her, so I emailed and asked if anyone had stepped up, and they said ‘No.'”

Helmer has a soft spot for animals. She and her husband founded a nonprofit animal rescue called Naughty Donkey Farm Sanctuary , in Albermarle, North Carolina. The couple moved to the area, which is about an hour outside of Charlotte, with the intention of getting some chickens. They’ve accumulated animals far beyond that goal, though – the sanctuary is currently home to 54 animals, from cats and dogs to goats and alpacas, to ducks and a turkey. And of course they have the sanctuary’s titular donkey, too.

“Once you have a little bit of space and people know you foster animals, whether it’s a parakeet or a pig, they call you when animals need rescuing,” Helmer said.

Helmer has several special needs dogs, so caring for Mrs. Maisel and her unique condition was not too challenging. Mrs. Maisel has developed incredible upper body strength that allows her to get around. No one knows how Mrs. Maisel became paralyzed, but her condition has been untreated for so long that even surgery can’t correct it. A vet confirmed that Mrs. Maisel is not in pain.

Shelter workers warned Helmer that the dog, who was a stray with an unknown health history, had been “acting out.” But Helmer suspects the behavioral problems were likely from a history of abuse.

“Now that she’s home with us, she’s the snuggliest dog ever,” Helmer told People. “She’s slower to warm up to new people, but eventually, she wants to be close to you and cuddle. I walk around with her in a dog sling on my chest, and she loves it.”

Moving Forward Despite Partial Paralysis

Mrs. Maisel has developed quite the fan club thanks to Helmer’s posts on the Naughty Donkey Farm Sanctuary’s Instagram account.



Mrs. Maisel’s story inspired another nonprofit, which assists animals with mobility issues, to offer to design a custom wheelchair for Mrs. Maisel. Helmer says the wheelchair, which should be ready by the end of the month, will give Mrs. Maisel “the support she needs to ease her gait.”

Though Mrs. Maisel can get around well on her front legs, she can’t enjoy long walks with her dog mom because they’re too taxing on the front of her body.

In addition to the wheelchair, Mrs. Maisel is also receiving physical therapy. Once the pup is more mobile, Helmer’s goal is to find a forever home for her.

“To me, it’s bittersweet,” Helmer said. “I hate that she didn’t get treatment when she was first hurt because surgery following an injury can be highly successful. We’ll never know what happened to her, but if she had been treated immediately, her outcome may have been different.”

Despite it all, Helmer said Mrs. Maisel has developed a “feisty” and “determined” spirit. Mrs. Maisel may be differently abled, but it appears it won’t stop her from living a full life.

If you would like to help support Mrs. Maisel’s journey, visit rescue fundraising platform CUDDLY and make a contribution.

The post Stray Chihuahua With Partial Paralysis Receives Care at North Carolina Animal Sanctuary appeared first on DogTime .