Bloodhound Rescued From Alleged Puppy Mill Reunites With Tennessee Family 2 Years After Disappearance

A Tennessee family’s years-long search for their missing Bloodhound has finally come to an end. The disappeared pup , Daisy, was reunited with her beloved humans on New Year’s Eve after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill.

Bloodhound Found Far From Home

Daisy went missing from her home state of Tennessee two years ago. It’s unknown how the Bloodhound made it all the way to New Jersey, where she was recovered, but Brian Lippai, a spokesman for the Ocean County Health Department , surmised that the dog was transferred between multiple people along the East Coast and eventually found herself at an alleged puppy mill in Brick, New Jersey.

The home housed 135 dogs and 45 cats. The animals were caged, overcrowded, and reeked of feces and urine, according to NJ.com . When the Brick Township Police Department intervened, authorities had to recruit a hazmat unit to rescue the animals from the unsanitary site.

In total, authorities saved 180 animals, eight of whom need emergency medical care. Two animals were dead in the home. Rescued pets were dispersed between three different New Jersey animal shelters, where they were examined, groomed, and made eligible for adoption.

A Happy Homecoming

Daisy was microchipped, so Tyler Price and his family were alerted to the dog’s whereabouts. They drove 11 hours from Tennessee to New Jersey to retrieve their fur baby at the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson. Despite the length of the separation, People reports that Daisy “reacted to her family with sweet recognition and enthusiasm, despite two years away from home and an indeterminate amount of time in an alleged puppy mill.”

The Ocean County Health Department added that “Daisy the bloodhound was all slobber and smiles when she met her family for the first time in several years.”

We may never know what those years were like for Daisy, but we do feel confident that the years to come will be much happier for her.

The post Bloodhound Rescued From Alleged Puppy Mill Reunites With Tennessee Family 2 Years After Disappearance appeared first on DogTime .