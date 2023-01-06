Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs family desperate for answers after loved one dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family is calling for answers after their loved one died from a gunshot wound. Matthew Smith, 18, died just before the new year. His family told FOX23 they want to know what led up to his death. They spoke with FOX23 anonymously because they said they’re worried for their safety.
Pryor Creek police warn drivers after road rage incident
Police are warning drivers to be careful after a woman’s nose was broken during a road rage confrontation in Pryor.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
KOKI FOX 23
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
okcfox.com
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
News On 6
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
news9.com
Claremore Restaurant Closing While On Search For New Location
A Claremore restaurant will soon be closing its doors. The owner of Doe's Eat Place tells News On 6's Lex Rodriguez that there's hope of reopening in the future.
KOKI FOX 23
Four defendants face felony charges after alleged gunfight leads to teen’s death
TULSA, Okla. — Four defendants face felony charges due to a deadly July shooting. An alleged gun fight caused the death of 18-year-old Serenity McAdoo. Taylon Orr, Ronyelle Overstreet and Isaac Harvey will head to district court facing murder charges. The judge said that could be any degree of murder and will be decided later after an intense review of evidence, including security video.
Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
Comments / 0