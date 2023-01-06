ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

The Philippines Is Cleaning Out Police Ranks. Here’s How Its War on Drugs Is Going

By Chad de Guzman
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3mnT_0k5VMtOv00

Hundreds of the Philippine National Police’s top brass were asked to resign on Wednesday, in the Southeast Asian nation’s latest attempt to curb the illegal drug trade and related corruption that allegedly dogs law enforcement ranks. It was a directive reportedly recommended in part by the national police chief, Rodolfo Azurin Jr., who submitted his resignation the following day.

Benjamin Abalos Jr., the country’s interior secretary, says that the submission of resignations by some 300 officials is the “only way to make a fresh start” in the country’s fight against illegal drugs. The interior department oversees the 227,000-strong national police.

“This war on drugs will be a difficult battle especially when your own allies are the ones shooting you from behind,” Abalos said in a news conference Wednesday at the police headquarters in Manila.

In the Philippines, a country of 110 million people, the police have been at the forefront of a bloody campaign against drug users and dealers. This “war on drugs” was the brainchild of the country’s former populist President Rodrigo Duterte. Though he had once said the police were “rotten to the core,” Duterte empowered law enforcement officials, and the number of deaths related to anti-drug operations ballooned to thousands in a matter of months.

Read More: Duterte is Assassinating Opponents Under the Cover of the Drug War, Philippine Rights Groups Say

Despite the campaign’s brutality, Duterte won record-high support for his tough stance on the drug trade, and he became the country’s most popular outgoing president when he left office last June.

But, under new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the latest move to reform the police through mass resignations reinforces what a catastrophe the past six years has been, says Richard Heydarian, a political analyst and international affairs expert in the Philippines. “It really reflects the total failure of the previous administration to really clean up the system,” he tells TIME.

How bad of a problem is drug use and the drug trade in the Philippines?

Duterte once claimed the illegal drug situation in the Philippines was so bad it was at risk of becoming a “ narco-state .” But there is limited data to back up claims of how widespread the problem is.

Government data claims almost 11.91 metric tons of methamphetamine, locally called shabu , worth $1.4 billion were seized between July 1, 2016 to May 31, 2022.

A 2019 survey from the Philippines’ Dangerous Drugs Board, extrapolated that two in every 100, or around 1.7 million Filipinos aged 10-69 were using drugs like methamphetamine and marijuana at the time of the data collection.

In the same year, however, only 5,277 recorded admissions in health facilities in the Philippines were related to substance abuse, according to the World Health Organization .

What did the war on drugs do?

When Duterte took office in 2016, the streets became rife with extrajudicial drug-enforcement-related killings, many in low-income and rural areas, with some victims not even involved in the drug trade.

Police data report over 6,200 deaths in anti-drug operations during the past six years, but human rights advocates and independent monitors put the number somewhere between 12,000 to 30,000. They also allege that some errant officers would plant drug evidence to frame victims. The U.S., the European Union, and other international bodies have all raised alarms over the deaths, sparking an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe against Duterte for possible crimes against humanity. At one point in 2017, he asked police to stand down anti-drug operations amid reports of abuse of power, but he reinstated them months later.

Marcos Jr., Duterte’s political ally and successor, has vowed to continue the drug war—albeit less punitively. But the killings have not stopped—police reported 46 deaths in anti-drug operations from when Marcos took office on June 30 last year to Nov. 16. Dahas , a monitoring initiative from the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Third World Studies Center, reports even higher figures: recording 161 killings from June 30 to Dec. 7, 2022.

And despite thousands dead, the drug trade has not stopped either. In the first five months since Marcos Jr.’s term began, authorities seized almost $179 million in illegal drugs. Worse, enforcers themselves have been implicated in the trade: on Dec. 6 , in Taguig City, some 15 km away from the capital Manila, authorities confiscated illegal narcotics worth over $164,000—with the local drug enforcement agency chief the suspected culprit.

Why have police generals been asked to resign en masse?

Abalos himself said the move is a “shortcut” to the lengthy judicial process involved in prosecuting police officials involved in the drug trade. It’s also not necessarily going to lead to a significant change in personnel: a five-member panel will evaluate each official’s links to drugs, and may choose to accept or reject their resignation. “What they’re doing is for show,” says Carlos Conde, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division. “It’s a tried and tested tactic by a lot of Filipino politicians.”

A mass resignation of top police officials is not feasible, says Heydarian, who believes the call to resign should not be taken literally but instead be seen as a call for understanding from the public. “There’s clearly a recognition that things were not working under the previous administration, as far as rule of law, public safety, and dealing with the issue of drugs is concerned,” he tells TIME.

But Conde says the Marcos administration is sending “mixed signals” on accountability. More than a dozen police personnel were arrested or removed and investigated last year for their links to the drug trade, and in November, a local court sentenced a police officer convicted of torturing and planting evidence to two terms of life imprisonment, Reuters reported , marking a rare conviction against corrupt drug war officials. However, at the same time, Marcos Jr. refuses to rejoin the ICC over its investigation of Duterte’s brutal war on drugs.

“The six years of Mr. Duterte really set the bar so low for human rights,” Conde says, “that whoever replaced him, now Mr. Marcos, can pretty much do anything and he’d still look good.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Philippine defense chief quits in latest security shakeup

The acting Philippine defense chief has resigned, officials said Monday, in the latest in a series of top-level changes in the country’s security establishment that has sparked speculation of renewed military unrest.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted “with deep regret” the resignation of defense officer-in-charge Jose Faustino Jr. and offered the top defense post to Carlito Galvez Jr., another retired general who has been involved in peace talks with insurgent groups, presidential spokesperson Cheloy Garafil said.Galvez has accepted the offer, Garafil said without providing other details, including why Faustino, a former military chief of staff, decided to resign.Marcos on Saturday...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans

Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The Atlantic

Sudden Russian Death Syndrome

Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
TIME

TIME

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy