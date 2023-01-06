ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

New to the SC coast? Here’s everything you need to know about coastal fog

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

The South Carolina coastline carries it’s own set of challenges for drivers when severe weather happens. If you’re new to the area, you might hear “Myrtle Beach weather” and think “hurricane.”

But there are more subtle challenges brought by moving close to the Atlantic Ocean — coastal fog.

What is coastal fog and why is Myrtle Beach prone to it?

Coastal fog forms when warm, moist air flows over relatively colder waters, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s very common along the U.S. Pacific coastline, due to the cold waters, but can happen on the Atlantic coastline, the Gulf of Mexico, the Great Lakes, and other bodies of water.

Coastal fog is most common from the late fall to early springtime, Steven Pfaff, chief meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said.

That’s because the coastal waters cool down into the lower 50s. On days with warmers temperatures or more moisture in the air, it creates the perfect condition for coastal fog.

Coastal fog can result in hazards to motorists traveling near bodies of water. When fog over water reduces visibility to one mile or less, the National Weather Service issues a Dense Fog Advisory.

“From my experience working in this area, the thick fog can move in off the ocean quickly,” Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Vest said. “Slowing down and using extra caution is key. Judging distances can be tough, you can’t see people walking as well and they can’t see cars as well either.”

If you’re driving through dense fog, slow down.

During a dense fog advisory, the National Weather Service recommends you use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead. If you’re navigating across inland waterways such as the Intracoastal Waterway, make sure your running lights are displayed.

Make use of GPS, depth finders and local aids as well.

Boaters can especially be impacted by coastal fog, according to Pfaff. In dense fog, it’s recommended to reduce your vessel’s speed, keep navigation lights on, and announce your position to other boaters.

“Slowing down, using low beam headlights and giving extra space between vehicles keeps everyone safer in fog,” Vest said.

