In the Akasha Pulses, the Kapla Flame Rises archon quest, we finally get a closer look at Scaramouche's motives and origins. After being defeated by the Traveler and losing his Gnosis, Scaramouche is forced to stare his treacherous past in the eyes. Abandoning his life of wrongdoing, Scaramouche embraces a new identity of transparency and repentance. As part of this declaration, he asks the Traveler for a new name, which the player can input through their keyboard. Here are the best name ideas for the Wanderer.

14 HOURS AGO