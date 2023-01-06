ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guitar.com

Tim Henson says Jack Black’s School of Rock and Pick of Destiny movies were “really influential” in his guitar journey

Polyphia’s Tim Henson has opened up about the massive influence Jack Black movies like School of Rock have played on his journey to guitar stardom. On the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s String Theory, the guitarist recalls his early encounter with music, saying, “My first instrument that I started on was violin. My mom made me pick that up at age three and kind of forced me to play it my whole life and I really just hated it.”
Variety

Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’

Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
guitar.com

Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”

Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally. The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.
guitar.com

Ola Englund responds to Nergal’s comments on overproduced metal: “These are the words of an old metal fart – just like me”

Guitarist Ola Englund has responded to comments from Behemoth’s Nergal on modern overproduced metal music, claiming that mistakes and live groove are what makes an album. In an interview with Australian magazine Heavy, frontman Nergal had argued that “perfection makes things boring” and that sometimes, modern metal bands aren’t always as organic as they say they are.

