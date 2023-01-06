Read full article on original website
Tim Henson says Jack Black’s School of Rock and Pick of Destiny movies were “really influential” in his guitar journey
Polyphia’s Tim Henson has opened up about the massive influence Jack Black movies like School of Rock have played on his journey to guitar stardom. On the latest episode of Ernie Ball’s String Theory, the guitarist recalls his early encounter with music, saying, “My first instrument that I started on was violin. My mom made me pick that up at age three and kind of forced me to play it my whole life and I really just hated it.”
Robert Plant doesn’t regret allowing Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song to appear in School of Rock: “Jack Black made a magnificent meal of it”
According to Robert Plant, letting cult film School of Rock to use the Led Zeppelin hit single Immigrant Song is not a decision he regrets, because “to give it to the kids is important”. In a new interview with Vulture, Plant reveals why the band — famous for...
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Kerry King calls Slayer’s breakup “premature”, says band was “on top of the world”
Goodbyes are never easy and “premature” goodbyes even more so, as former Slayer guitarist Kerry King can probably attest to. Speaking in a new interview with Metal Hammer, the musician said that he felt “Anger… what else?” when asked about the band’s decision to split back in 2019.
George Harrison Said American Recording Studios Were Always Ahead of The Beatles Technologically, but They Didn’t Really Care
George Harrison claimed American recording studios were always ahead of The Beatles technologically. However, the band didn't exactly care.
Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’
Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
Waylon Jennings Hated The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s: “I Thought It Was The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard”
I can never get enough of Waylon Jennings. Of course, these days, we all think of him as the ultimate country outlaw, who paved the way for an incredible era of country music back in the 1970s. And his 1976 collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and wife Jessi...
Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”
Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally. The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.
Brian May shares fanmade top guitarist list and the “primitive thrill of pride” it brought him
In today’s episode of your guitar hero doesn’t realise he’s a guitar hero, Queen rockstar Brian May apparently could not hide his surprise at seeing his name — and his guitar — listed alongside the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page on a fan’s top guitarist list.
Ola Englund responds to Nergal’s comments on overproduced metal: “These are the words of an old metal fart – just like me”
Guitarist Ola Englund has responded to comments from Behemoth’s Nergal on modern overproduced metal music, claiming that mistakes and live groove are what makes an album. In an interview with Australian magazine Heavy, frontman Nergal had argued that “perfection makes things boring” and that sometimes, modern metal bands aren’t always as organic as they say they are.
DC fans have the perfect cosmic candidate for Green Lantern, but the rights might be an issue
There aren’t many creative ideas that can book you a meeting with Satan at their mere utterance; among their limited numbers is the entirety of The Emoji Movie, the sudden death at the end of Titans‘ second season, and the Green Lantern film deciding to launch its final product with its vomit-inducing CGI.
BSG’s Katee Sackhoff Hilariously Complied To 'Hot Set Booties Plz' Sign While Filming
The Mandalorian and BSG star Katee Sackhoff has a great sense of humor on set.
