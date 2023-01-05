ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023

U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ

Mesa Labs (MLAB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Mesa Labs (MLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $178.79, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the quality control...
NASDAQ

Astrazeneca (AZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Astrazeneca (AZN) closed the most recent trading day at $70.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical had gained...
NASDAQ

Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed at $428.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had...
NASDAQ

Hess (HES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $144.22, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained...
NASDAQ

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ

Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $296.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ

Paccar (PCAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Paccar (PCAR) closed the most recent trading day at $99.79, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truck maker had lost...
NASDAQ

All You Need to Know About Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
NASDAQ

Commercial Metals (CMC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

3 Oversold Stocks to Top Your Watch List for 2023

With the dawning of 2023 comes new reasons for optimism after a rough year in the stock market in 2022. The time of tax loss harvesting for last year is behind us, and new IRA and 401(k) limits for the year bring with them the potential for new money headed into stocks.
NASDAQ

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ

Prologis (PLD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.06, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial real...
NASDAQ

2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $274.72, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Why Amgen (AMGN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Amgen (AMGN), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. When looking at the last two reports, this world's largest biotech drugmaker has...
NASDAQ

Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $30.79, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy