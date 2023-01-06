Read full article on original website
Record on hold as Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom
FLACHAU, Austria — (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in a night slalom race Tuesday, meaning she will have to wait for another chance to break the record for most wins on the women's World Cup circuit. Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn's...
Porterville Recorder
Kvitova beats Rybakina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International. The 32-year-old Kvitova, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, relied...
Porterville Recorder
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal's national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo's history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World...
Porterville Recorder
WTA Hobart International Results
HOBART, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Hobart International at Hobart International Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Claire Liu, United States, 6-2, 6-4. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Alize Cornet (3), France, 6-4, 6-2. Bernarda...
Porterville Recorder
ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Tommy Paul (8), United States, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 7-5. John Millman, Australia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 3-6, 7-6 (8),...
