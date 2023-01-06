TOKYO (AP) — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers. The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday. “I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team's website. “I'll do my best to contribute to a championship.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO