PCDA Partners with Sports Connect to Transform The Modern Athlete Journey
ANDOVER, Minn. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pre-College Development Academy (PCDA), the first network of post-high school inter-connected soccer academies in the United States, has announced a new multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, to further advance their mission of bridging the gap between youth soccer and the next level.
National Champions
2019 — LSU (15-0) 2018 — Clemson (15-0) 2014 — Ohio State (14-1) 2013 — Florida State (14-0) 2004 — Southern Cal (13-0) 2003 — Southern Cal (12-1) 2002 — Ohio State (14-0) 2001 — Miami (12-0) 2000 — Oklahoma (13-0)
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 1,000th career match
1970 — The AFL wins its second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 behind Len Dawson’s superb quarterbacking and Jan Stenerud’s three field goals. 1973 — The American League adopts the designated hitter rule. 1981 — Jim Plunkett completes...
Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks
TOKYO (AP) — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers. The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday. “I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team's website. “I'll do my best to contribute to a championship.”
Monday Sports In Brief
Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the...
