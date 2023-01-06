Read full article on original website
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
Jack Kennedy: Jockey suffers fifth broken leg after bad Naas fall as horse dies
Top Irish jockey Jack Kennedy could be out of action for some time after suffering a leg fracture in a fall at Naas on Sunday which also led to the death of his horse. Kennedy was aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Top Bandit in a Novice Chase when they fell at the fourth fence.
