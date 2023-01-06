Read full article on original website
BBC
Mark Tampin: Newcastle Falcons prop signs new contract with Premiership club
Newcastle Falcons prop Mark Tampin has signed a new contract to keep him with the Premiership club for a further two years. The 30-year-old has made 66 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Ealing Trailfinders in summer 2019. The former Leeds, Rotherham and Jersey prop has made 13 appearances...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC
FA Cup: Mark Hudson urges Cardiff City to 'kick on' after Leeds draw
Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season. Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser. The performance was in contrast to the...
BBC
Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan
Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
FA Cup: Stevenage win at Aston Villa 'a bit of a whirlwind' - Dean Campbell
Stevenage midfielder Dean Campbell says the final minutes of their famous FA Cup victory over Aston Villa were "a bit of a whirlwind". Sent on as a substitute with less than half an hour to go, he was fouled for the equalising goal at Villa Park and then scored the winner.
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
