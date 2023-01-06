ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Mark Tampin: Newcastle Falcons prop signs new contract with Premiership club

Newcastle Falcons prop Mark Tampin has signed a new contract to keep him with the Premiership club for a further two years. The 30-year-old has made 66 appearances for the Falcons since joining from Ealing Trailfinders in summer 2019. The former Leeds, Rotherham and Jersey prop has made 13 appearances...
BBC

Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted

A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC

FA Cup: Mark Hudson urges Cardiff City to 'kick on' after Leeds draw

Mark Hudson hopes his Cardiff City side can "kick on" from their FA Cup draw with Leeds United and use it to ignite their faltering Championship season. Cardiff led Sunday's third-round tie 2-0 at half-time but Premier League Leeds snatched an injury-time equaliser. The performance was in contrast to the...
BBC

Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan

Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
BBC

Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted

A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...

