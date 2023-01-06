Read full article on original website
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
Bitcoin surpasses $17K for first time since early December
Crypto’s benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has pushed past $17,000 for the first time in 2023 after being range bound for several weeks between $16,380 and $16,975. Bitcoin has now been on a positive trend since the start of January when it opened the year at $16,482. Bitcoin is up 3.72% over the last seven days and 2.33% in the previous 24 hours, according to CryptoSlate data.
Huobi Korea to become an independent entity, breaking ties with Huobi Global
The Huobi South Korean subsidiary, Huobi Korea, is set to operate as an individual entity after cutting its ties with Huobi Global, according to a report from Korean news outlet News1. Leon Lin, the founder of Huobi Global, owned more than half of Huobi Korea. Among the next major shareholders...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Monster gains for Gala and Zilliqa overshadow large caps
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $40.15 billion since the last wMarket report on Jan. 6 and currently stands at $852.81 billion — up 4.9% from $812.66 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased 3% to $332.25 billion from $322.33 billion on Jan. 6, while Ethereum’s market cap grew...
Shorters get spanked as Bitcoin 2023 revival unfolds
Bitcoin short liquidations continue to pile up as BTC moves higher. Coinglass showed that $53.24 million in shorts were liquidated since the turn of the year. By contrast, $11.98 million in longs were liquidated over the same period. The four-hour chart showed the divergence between shorts and longs taking effect...
Binance changed stakes to liquidate over $75M in SHIB
On Jan. 10 at 08:00 UTC, Binance unstaked $110.28 million worth of SHIBA INU (SHIB) and re-staked 4 trillion SHIB tokens, which equates to around $34.84 million, according to data shared by Arkham Crypto Intelligence. The transfers took place on ShibaSwap and left $75.44 million, or 8.661 trillion SHIB tokens,...
Cardano DeFi TVL jumps 20%, ADA token rallies
The total value of assets locked (TVL) in Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem surged by 20% over the last 24 hours to $65.91 million, according to Defillama data. Cardano’s DeFi TVL fell below $60 million on Nov. 10, 2022, finishing the year below the threshold. However, the ecosystem has made a gradual comeback since the start of the new year after a 35.66% surge over the last seven days.
Liquid staking tokens surge 40% in seven days, Lido rises highest
Liquid staking derivatives tokens have increased by an average of over 40% in the last seven days, with Lido (LDO) rising the highest by over 64%, according to CryptoSlate’s data. Liquid staking platforms have enjoyed renewed interest following recent revelations that staked Ethereum could be unlocked as early as...
Hong Kong set to enforce crypto regulation from June
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the government has completed its crypto regulation framework, which will come into effect in June 2023. Speaking at the POW’ER Web3 Summit on Jan. 9, Chan said that the legislative framework needed to issue licenses to virtual asset providers has been finalized.
Osprey Funds is operating with less than 10 employees after layoffs
Crypto asset manager Osprey Funds, which manages the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC), is operating with less than 10 employees after layoffs, Yahoo Finance reported on Jan. 9 citing sources familiar with the matter. The crypto product issuer laid off 15 employees and became the latest to cut jobs amid the...
Coinbase lays off 950 employees
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., announced a major restructuring plan that will help it weather the broader crypto market downturn. Brian Armstrong, the exchange’s CEO, announced today that Coinbase will lay off around 950 of its employees globally. The move will reduce the company’s operating expense...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Voyager defends Binance.US’ bid; Nomad exploiter moves stolen funds
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 9 saw Voyager strike back against objections to Binance.US’ attempted buyout of its assets. Meanwhile, a Forbes report has drawn attention to Binance’s high outflows, and $1.57 million of funds linked to a 2022 Nomad exploit have moved over Tornado Cash. Plus, new research on two Bitcoin investor types: “shrimps” and “crabs.”
Research: Bitcoin shrimp, crab cohorts aggressively buying; ETH equivalent cohorts selling
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a significant trend difference between Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) shrimp and crab cohorts. BTC fundamentals’ core narrative is the reason that so many investors believe in the asset — and buy regardless of the price. Evidence of this can be seen below as Shrimps (who hold one BTC or less) buy BTC more aggressively than ever before, according to Glassnode on-chain data.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Large caps take a breather following pump
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $0.7 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $852.11 billion — down 0.08% from $852.81 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.7% to $332.23 billion from $332.25 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.6% to $162.6 billion from $161.43 billion over the reporting period.
Nearly 65% of USDC reserves are held in US Treasury bills
Circle held $43.4 billion in USDC reserves to back 43.23 billion USDC in circulation as of Nov. 30, 2022. Of these reserves, $12.79 billion lay in the Circle Reserve Fund, a registered government money market fund wholly owned by Circle and managed by BlackRock. The fund’s holdings included 12 US treasury bills as of Nov. 30.
Binance sees $12B withdrawn in 60 days
Binance has experienced a significant outflow of assets in the past two months, a recent report from Forbes found. Forbes analysts dove deep into Binance’s wallets and found that the exchange saw around $12 billion of outflows since November. Aside from the massive outflows, the report finds the discrepancy...
Crypto market forecasted to grow 7.2% through 2030
The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030, according to a report by Research and Markets. The report attributes the growth to a number of factors including increased acceptance of digital currencies, monetary regulation fluctuations and emerging opportunities in both developed and emerging markets.
Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45
The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
This latest round of job cuts, around 950, comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
Bankrupt miner Core Scientific Bitcoin production rose 5% in December
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific saw its production rise by over 5% in December to 1,435 BTC from 1,356 BTC recorded in November, according to a Jan. 9 press statement. During this period, Core Scientific said its self-mining hash rate rose to 15.7 EH/s from 15.4 EH/s. Meanwhile, the...
