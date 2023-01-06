ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

How One Mistake Ruined My Trip to New York City

If you plan to visit New York City in the future don't make the same mistake I made last weekend. If you live in the Hudson Valley, the odds say that most of you will plan at least one or two trips to New York City this year. I personally live in Poughkeepsie and being that I'm only about an hour and a half from the city, I make the trip a few times a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup

East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA-compliant.
MANHATTAN, NY
cottagesgardens.com

A Splashy 19th-Century Upper West Side Brownstone Featuring an Indoor Pool Asks $17.5M

A late 19th-century townhouse, standing proudly near Central Park since 1891, has hit the market. Described as “one of the finest single-family townhouses offered in the marketplace” on the listing page, the Upper West Side structure originally designed by architect Gilbert Schellenger has been renovated while still showing off beautiful details of Neo-Renaissance and New Romanesque architecture. A blend of old and new, the 8,550-square-foot Manhattan home is now seeking $17.5 million.
MANHATTAN, NY
brownstoner.com

First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets

On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding

NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nick Davies

My Tips to using Uber in New York City

Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nytix.com

Broadway-Week Discount Ticket Offers For Jan 17- Feb 12 2023

NYC Broadway Week 2023: Twice the Fun at Half the Price!. January may feel like the peak of the winter doldrums, but NYC Broadway Week is sure to liven things up with some sweet live Broadway theatre discounts. Broadway Show Producer Collaboration With Charles Flateman's NYC & Company. The Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Barbecue brisket stars at NYC brunch spot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blue Smoke in Manhattan takes barbecue classics, like brisket, and combines them with eggs and cheesy grits for a classic brunch. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on the popular eatery in the video player above.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

