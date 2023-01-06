Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
How One Mistake Ruined My Trip to New York City
If you plan to visit New York City in the future don't make the same mistake I made last weekend. If you live in the Hudson Valley, the odds say that most of you will plan at least one or two trips to New York City this year. I personally live in Poughkeepsie and being that I'm only about an hour and a half from the city, I make the trip a few times a year.
Eater
An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup
East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA-compliant.
bkmag.com
These are the 49 Brooklyn restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2023
It’s January, so it’s time for the only good thing to happen this time of year: NYC Restaurant Week. The time-honored tradition begins January 17, and per usual, actually lasts about a month (until February 12.) Similar to last year, roughly 50 restaurants in Brooklyn are taking part....
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
bkmag.com
Omar’s Indian serves up an easy feast of familiar favorites In Prospect Heights
Yes, of course, there are any number of exciting, regional Indian restaurants in Brooklyn, like the superb, Bengali-focussed Masalawala and Sons that opened last fall in Park Slope. But it’s not like you can waltz in there whenever you’re in the mood for a South Asian feast (for one, it’s one of the toughest tables in town).
cottagesgardens.com
A Splashy 19th-Century Upper West Side Brownstone Featuring an Indoor Pool Asks $17.5M
A late 19th-century townhouse, standing proudly near Central Park since 1891, has hit the market. Described as “one of the finest single-family townhouses offered in the marketplace” on the listing page, the Upper West Side structure originally designed by architect Gilbert Schellenger has been renovated while still showing off beautiful details of Neo-Renaissance and New Romanesque architecture. A blend of old and new, the 8,550-square-foot Manhattan home is now seeking $17.5 million.
brownstoner.com
First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets
On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
fox5ny.com
Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding
NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
My Tips to using Uber in New York City
Make Traveling Easier with UberPhoto byDan Gold - Unsplash. Using Uber in New York City can be a convenient and cost-effective way to get around the bustling metropolis. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can follow to make your Uber experience in New York City even better.
nytix.com
Broadway-Week Discount Ticket Offers For Jan 17- Feb 12 2023
NYC Broadway Week 2023: Twice the Fun at Half the Price!. January may feel like the peak of the winter doldrums, but NYC Broadway Week is sure to liven things up with some sweet live Broadway theatre discounts. Broadway Show Producer Collaboration With Charles Flateman's NYC & Company. The Broadway...
The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ is BACK & It’s This Sunday
Back in 2002, a New York City-based improvisational troupe, Improv Everywhere, created the No Pants Subway Ride (NPSR). The mission started as a small prank with seven friends who rode the NYC subway one day, without any pants. Yep, they rode the subway with their lower halves just in their underwear.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M
Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
Barbecue brisket stars at NYC brunch spot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Blue Smoke in Manhattan takes barbecue classics, like brisket, and combines them with eggs and cheesy grits for a classic brunch. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole has more on the popular eatery in the video player above.
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Comments / 0