ST. PAUL, MINN. - UMD men's basketball found itself come out on top 80-78 on Friday in what was a true road battle with Concordia-St. Paul. With the win, the Bulldogs' overall record moves to 11-4. The team's in-conference mark improves to 7-2. Despite the fact that these two teams would go on to score 158 combined points in this one, things started a little slow. By the 13:57 mark, the score was just 9-8 UMD, with J Perry having scored for the Golden Bears to bring them within a point. That's when the trajectory of this game would completely change- and it was Lincoln Meister that moved the needle. The forward drove into the paint and sank a tough layup through contact, eventually capping off a huge three-point play. That gave the Bulldogs their first two-score lead - the first of the entire game, actually- at a score of 14-8 with 13:16 left. For the vast majority of the rest of the first half, UMD was in the driver's seat. Its lead grew to as high as seven when a Charlie Katona layup left the score at 18-11 with 11:39 remaining. However, oftentimes the Bulldog's led only by a single score, the Golden Bears keeping themselves right within striking distances. Still, the Bulldogs continued to re-fortify their lead in spite of the continued pressure. UMD eventually had a five-point lead at 29-24 with just 4:46 remaining to show for its efforts.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO