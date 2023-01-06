Read full article on original website
ROAD DOGS OF UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL STRIKE AGAIN, BEATING MINNESOTA STATE 85-76 IN MANKATO
MANKATO, MINN.- The UMD men's basketball team took down Minnesota State 85-76 in Mankato on Saturday to secure a sweep of its weekend road trip. The Bulldogs head back home with a 12-4 overall record and an 8-2 mark in NSIC play. UMD currently stands at No. 3 in the North Division and in the conference overall.
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY WINS 5-2 AT HOME AGAINST BEMIDJI STATE
After tying their opening game last night, Minnesota Duluth topped Bemidji in a 5-2 game at home. After this weekend's non-conference series, UMD has a 9-10-1 overall record. During tonight's game five different Bulldogs recorded goals. The Bulldogs included Darian Gotz, Kyle Bettens, Jesse Jacques, Luke Mylymok, and Luke Loheit. Loheit and Mylymok both had a two point night, as they added an assist. Wyatt Kaiser also had a two point night with two assists, along with Dominic James, Joey Pierce, Quinn Olson, and Owen Gallatin recording one assist each.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL CONNECTS ON COMEBACK BID, BEATS CONCORDIA 80-78
ST. PAUL, MINN. - UMD men's basketball found itself come out on top 80-78 on Friday in what was a true road battle with Concordia-St. Paul. With the win, the Bulldogs' overall record moves to 11-4. The team's in-conference mark improves to 7-2. Despite the fact that these two teams would go on to score 158 combined points in this one, things started a little slow. By the 13:57 mark, the score was just 9-8 UMD, with J Perry having scored for the Golden Bears to bring them within a point. That's when the trajectory of this game would completely change- and it was Lincoln Meister that moved the needle. The forward drove into the paint and sank a tough layup through contact, eventually capping off a huge three-point play. That gave the Bulldogs their first two-score lead - the first of the entire game, actually- at a score of 14-8 with 13:16 left. For the vast majority of the rest of the first half, UMD was in the driver's seat. Its lead grew to as high as seven when a Charlie Katona layup left the score at 18-11 with 11:39 remaining. However, oftentimes the Bulldog's led only by a single score, the Golden Bears keeping themselves right within striking distances. Still, the Bulldogs continued to re-fortify their lead in spite of the continued pressure. UMD eventually had a five-point lead at 29-24 with just 4:46 remaining to show for its efforts.
UMD MEN'S HOCKEY CONCLUDES GAME ONE IN A TIE AGAINST BEMIDJI STATE
Minnesota Duluth recorded their first tie of the year after game one against the Bemidji State Beavers ended 1-1. Though ending in a tie, UMD picked up the shoot-out win. Going into tomorrow's game, UMD will be 8-10-1 overall. The first 20 minutes of the game remained scoreless for both...
