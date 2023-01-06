Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
Kimberly Turner appointed to vacant seat on Westwood Heights Board of Ed
Flint, MI–The Westwood Heights Schools Board of Education has appointed Kimberly Turner to fill its vacant seat. Turner was sworn into office at a Board meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. She was one of two candidates interviewed by the Board in December 2022 for the vacant seat, which will be up for election in November 2024.
fox2detroit.com
Broken pipe causes massive damage at Detroit high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Southeastern High School in Detroit will be closed for an estimated two months after a pipe burst in the facility, causing massive damage to the building and forcing students online. According to a note sent to families, the busted pipe flooded a majority of the classrooms...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton to sue city, mayor for $10 million
Flint, MI – Former Flint fire chief Raymond Barton will sue Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint for $10 million over allegations of wrongful termination, according to a Jan. 8, 2023 press release from Barton’s attorney, Arnold Reed. The release says that Barton was terminated “in...
Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged
(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...
Bartending school opens in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Sheena Harrison is shaking up daiquiris and Flint’s downtown business scene at her newly-opened bartending school in Buckham Alley. The Flint native moved her formerly Burton, Mich. based school to its alley storefront just ahead of the Christmas holiday, offering her first training on Dec. 19, 2022.
Applications close for Flint’s ARPA Community Advisory Committee
Flint, MI – Over 90 Flint residents applied to be on the Flint Community Advisory Committee, a group that will evaluate local organizations’ proposals for grants from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget. The application opened on Dec. 6, 2022, following a city press release,...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Former Flint Fire Chief says he was fired for refusing to lie for Mayor Neeley
Southfield, MI—In his first statement since announcing a $10 million lawsuit against Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the City of Flint, former Flint fire chief Raymond Barton alleged that he was wrongfully dismissed for refusing to lie on the mayor’s behalf. At a press conference on Jan. 9, 2023,...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Lottery player from Livingston County wins $1.15 million
19, 2022 – $1.43 million jackpot won at the Shell gas station, located at 3950 East 10 Mile Road in Warren. 9, 2022 – $1.25 million jackpot won at Big Star Market, located at G5237 Detroit Street in Flint. April 20, 2022 – $3.39 million jackpot won at...
1 student shot multiple times during physical fight after Oak Park H.S. basketball game
One student remains hospitalized this weekend after a fight escalated into shots fired following a varsity basketball game at Oak Park High School on Friday evening, officials said.
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
Genesee County Board of Commissioners swears in members, seeks candidates for two vacant seats
Flint, MI—Genesee County commissioners, newly elected and returning, raised their hands in unison to be sworn in as members of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners during the new board’s meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. During the meeting, the board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County man gets prison for brutal 2018 attack in mid-Michigan
In a 2018 case that involved multiple legal delays, an Oakland County man is in prison for attacking his fiancé with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and repeatedly kicking her in Clare County. Robert Joseph Presley Jr, 51, who was on probation for other crimes when he...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in January
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout January 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
