Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already
Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 10 (Wisconsin will win)
The Badgers fell to Illinois over the weekend and dropped to No. 18 in the country in the process, but it was an understandable loss. The Illini shot 10/19 from three and Wisconsin was without their leading scorer, Tyler Wahl. If Wahl is back then Wisconsin will be tough to...
Jerry Jones is already combatting Mike McCarthy hot seat rumors
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t even been eliminated from postseason contention, and Jerry Jones is on the offensive in regards to Mike McCarthy’s job. Can Dallas Cowboys fans have anything nice? Even in a season where they went 12-5 and qualified for the postseason, head coach Mike McCarthy can’t quite avoid the hot seat discussion.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Mattress Mack’s wallet takes a major hit with insane TCU bet
Notable big-money bettor Mattress Mack took a huge hit betting on the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship Game over Georgia. Mattress Mack, also known as Jim McIngvale, won a ridiculous amount of money betting on the Astros to win the World Series. So he has money to blow.
NHL best bets today (Stars are best bet of the night)
Another solid night in the NHL on Monday, going 2-1 for +0.58 units. It may not be a huge profit, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. Let’s keep moving forward with another solid slate set for tonight. There are 10 games scheduled for Tuesday night, so we have plenty of options to wager on.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0