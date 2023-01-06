ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Crews battle overnight house fire in Peabody, displacing 6 people

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
PEABODY, Mass — Crews are battling an overnight fire at 4 Sanborn Street in Peabody.

According to Peabody Fire, the fire started just before 3 a.m. at a triple decker home.

Six people have been displaced from the home and there are no injuries to report.

First responders had to evacuate neighboring homes as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lynn house fire severely damages home

A house fire in Lynn left a house blackened and charred Saturday. Lynn firefighters first responded to a basement fire on Valley Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the basement and made an interior attack. According to the fire chief, the fire had burned...
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze

One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police search for suspect after two people shot while sitting in their car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the area of Washington and Windsor Streets on Monday night. Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. and located two victims who were transported to local hospitals after being treated on-scene, according to police. At this time, the injuries to the victims are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting explains decision to file civil lawsuit

NEWTON, Mass. — Boston 25 News sat down with a local family to discuss their decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit on the 2 year anniversary of their son’s shooting. Michael Conlon’s father, Bob, talked about the moment he learned his son was gone with Boston 25′s Mark Ockerbloom. “Our police chief said ‘There’s no easy way to say this Bob, Mike’s been shot and killed by the Newton police’,” Conlon recalled. “Nobody should have to go through this Mark. Nobody.”
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body identified in NH cold case murder after 50 years, public’s help sought in finding murderer

BEDFORD, N.H. — After over 50 years, authorities have identified a previously unknown female body found in the woods of Bedford in 1971. Using forensic testing along with help from the DNA Doe Project, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Katherine “Kathy” Ann Alston from Boston, Massachusetts.
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

