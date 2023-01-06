Crews battle overnight house fire in Peabody, displacing 6 people

PEABODY, Mass — Crews are battling an overnight fire at 4 Sanborn Street in Peabody.

According to Peabody Fire, the fire started just before 3 a.m. at a triple decker home.

Six people have been displaced from the home and there are no injuries to report.

First responders had to evacuate neighboring homes as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group