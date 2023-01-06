Sharon city officials announced an arrest in Saturday’s shooting death of a 17-year-old. Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell, has been charged by Sharon police. Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

SHARON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO