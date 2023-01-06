Read full article on original website
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family. Born on November 8, 1937, in Marienville, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Lillian Mortimer Shick. She was a...
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh. After graduating high school, she attended the Career...
Cindy Stewart
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)
“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Gloria N. Terwilliger
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
Cody James Donaldson
Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ben Lowers
Ben Lowers served our country in the United States Army. Ben Lowers was a 1963 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District, then of Emlenton. Ben served with the United States Army being Honorably Discharged with the rank of SP/4 and earned both the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals.
Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart
Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer. Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years. They are planning a traditional wedding on May...
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson
Kristina Renee’ Fox Robinson, 50, of Kilgore, Texas, formerly of Clarion, went to be with the Lord at 4:10 a.m. on December 30, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. She was born on March 17, 1972 in Brookville to very proud parents, Ronald L. and Edie C. Myers Fox of Clarion.
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Alexander F. Forbes III
Alexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Luna
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Luna – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Luna is an adult female Akita and Siberian Husky mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She was surrendered to the rescue center when her owners’ living situation changed, and they...
Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare
Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City. Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available. Ask about their sign-on bonus!. ***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***. ***Generous PTO and Employer...
Farrell man charged in death of Sharon teenager
Sharon city officials announced an arrest in Saturday’s shooting death of a 17-year-old. Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell, has been charged by Sharon police. Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Meadville fire leaves six families displaced
A fire in Meadville is leaving six families displaced tonight. Calls for the fire went out around two p.m. this afternoon for a fire at a Meadville apartment building on North Cottage Street. Crawford County 911 says that there was an individual entrapped in the building and a rescue took place. Meadville Fire Department says […]
Fatal Car Accident in Fredonia
A fatal motor vehicle accident was reported in Fredonia on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Route 60 just south of Vineyard Dr. for report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was operated by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga...
