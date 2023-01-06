Read full article on original website
PV Tech
Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
PV Tech
Ncondezi Energy signs land agreement for 300MW solar-storage hybrid project in Mozambique
African power development company Ncondezi Energy has secured a land agreement for its 300MW solar PV project in Tete, Mozambique. The solar assets will be paired with a battery energy storage system. The agreement was finalised with the country’s government, allowing for exclusive use of the land for solar PV...
PV Tech
SPI Energy begins M10 module manufacturing at new production line in California
PV solutions provider SPI Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America (S4A), has begun manufacturing M10 (182mm) modules in the new production line at its facility in Sacramento, California. The new line will add 550MW of solar module manufacturing capacity which currently produces 700MW and is expected to ramp up to...
PV Tech
ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan
Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
PV Tech
Mytilineos signs 63MW solar PV PPA with Statkraft in Italy
Developer Mytilineos has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with energy giant Statkraft for four solar farms in Italy with a total capacity of 63MW. Located in the Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, the projects are currently under construction by the Greek developer and expected to be operational in different stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.1 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $358 Million After Taxes
Another drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot happens Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 and it has reached a high of $1.1 billion, and people across the nation are dreaming of what they'd do with such an immense sum of money. But if the winner takes the lump sum cash payout, they won't receive $1.1 billion; after taxes, it will be significantly less.
PV Tech
Oceans of Energy receives approval in principle for high-wave offshore solar design
Offshore solar developer Oceans of Energy has received an approval in principle from certification services company Bureau Veritas for its high-wave offshore solar system design. The system – which uses the sea surface directly as support and a system that combines rigid and flexible structures that allow it to ride...
PV Tech
France awards 173MW of solar in oversubscribed PV auction
France has awarded 172.9MW of solar PV capacity in the most recent auction, according to the country’s Ministry of Solidarity and Ecological Transition. The tender was oversubscribed and ended up awarding 32MW more than the planned 140MW capacity, spread between 66 projects. The auction was the first of France’s...
PV Tech
American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65GW module contract for US market
American Hyperion Solar, a subsidiary of Runergy, has announced that it has signed a long-term supply contract for 1.65GW of modules with a leading US utility developer, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the US market. The California-headquartered company has already established production facilities in Thailand’s Rayong and...
PV Tech
Bridging the gap of offshore solar from R&D to commercialisation
As Oceans of Energy announces it has received an approval in principle for its high-wave offshore solar system design from Bureau Veritas, the path to getting there needed a lot of work in the last four years since the company’s first offshore solar project was launched. That’s because offshore...
Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Impacted by Rising Interest Rates
Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock Mortgage interest rates are now more than double what they were in early 2021. As a result, rising home prices have started to slow down, but not by enough to offset the increased borrowing costs caused by higher rates. Home prices rose dramatically across the U.S. during the pandemic, and now, in some parts of the country, homebuyers are feeling the pain of both high mortgage rates and expensive housing.
Goldman Sachs to lay off up to 3,200 employees
Goldman Sachs on Tuesday began laying off employees, with up to 3,200 positions to be eliminated in the company’s largest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg News reported that more than a third of the cuts would come from Goldman Sachs’...
PV Tech
First of Trina Solar’s n-type TOPCon cells roll off new production line in China
The first of Trina Solar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon solar PV cells have been manufactured at its 8GW facility in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. The cells are primarily intended for use in the new generation of its Vertex N modules. Trina Solar said that its investments and developments in n-type...
Coinbase lays off around 20% of its workforce as crypto downturn continues
This latest round of job cuts, around 950, comes after the company laid off about 1,100 people back in June.
Mortgage rates have risen sharply after historic lows during the pandemic
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve took aggressive actions to help keep the economy afloat. Mortgage interest rates began to fall steadily, and the average 30-year fixed rate reached a historic low of 2.65% in January 2021. However, inflation began climbing rapidly, and the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. When gradual rate hikes weren’t enough to tamp down inflation, the Fed began moving more aggressively. In November, the average 30-year fixed rate briefly topped 7%, the highest it’s been in more than two decades.
Monthly mortgage payments have risen 66 percent from a year ago
Due to both the drive up in home prices that began in 2020 and rising interest rates, mortgage payments have increased rapidly over the last year. The monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home is now 66% higher than a year ago. According to data from Zillow, the national median home price increased from $318,432 to $357,544 from late November 2021 to late November 2022. At the same time, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate went from 3.11% to 6.49%.
