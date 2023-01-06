ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines

Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
PV Tech

ACEN-backed IPP forms partnership to develop solar projects in Taiwan

Independent power producer (IPP) NEFIN has formed a partnership with Taiwanese energy company City Development through its subsidiary NEFIN Capital Taiwan Company (NEFIN Capital) to venture into the solar energy market in the territory. Under this collaboration, City Development will assess, develop and acquire solar power plants for NEFIN. City...
PV Tech

Mytilineos signs 63MW solar PV PPA with Statkraft in Italy

Developer Mytilineos has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement with energy giant Statkraft for four solar farms in Italy with a total capacity of 63MW. Located in the Italian regions of Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, the projects are currently under construction by the Greek developer and expected to be operational in different stages across 2023 and Q1 2024.
PV Tech

Oceans of Energy receives approval in principle for high-wave offshore solar design

Offshore solar developer Oceans of Energy has received an approval in principle from certification services company Bureau Veritas for its high-wave offshore solar system design. The system – which uses the sea surface directly as support and a system that combines rigid and flexible structures that allow it to ride...
PV Tech

France awards 173MW of solar in oversubscribed PV auction

France has awarded 172.9MW of solar PV capacity in the most recent auction, according to the country’s Ministry of Solidarity and Ecological Transition. The tender was oversubscribed and ended up awarding 32MW more than the planned 140MW capacity, spread between 66 projects. The auction was the first of France’s...
PV Tech

American Hyperion Solar signs 1.65GW module contract for US market

American Hyperion Solar, a subsidiary of Runergy, has announced that it has signed a long-term supply contract for 1.65GW of modules with a leading US utility developer, marking a significant milestone for the brand in the US market. The California-headquartered company has already established production facilities in Thailand’s Rayong and...
PV Tech

Bridging the gap of offshore solar from R&D to commercialisation

As Oceans of Energy announces it has received an approval in principle for its high-wave offshore solar system design from Bureau Veritas, the path to getting there needed a lot of work in the last four years since the company’s first offshore solar project was launched. That’s because offshore...
Wyoming News

Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Photo Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock Mortgage interest rates are now more than double what they were in early 2021. As a result, rising home prices have started to slow down, but not by enough to offset the increased borrowing costs caused by higher rates. Home prices rose dramatically across the U.S. during the pandemic, and now, in some parts of the country, homebuyers are feeling the pain of both high mortgage rates and expensive housing.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Goldman Sachs to lay off up to 3,200 employees

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday began laying off employees, with up to 3,200 positions to be eliminated in the company’s largest round of job cuts since the 2008 financial crisis, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg News reported that more than a third of the cuts would come from Goldman Sachs’...
PV Tech

First of Trina Solar’s n-type TOPCon cells roll off new production line in China

The first of Trina Solar’s 210mm n-type i-TOPCon solar PV cells have been manufactured at its 8GW facility in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China. The cells are primarily intended for use in the new generation of its Vertex N modules. Trina Solar said that its investments and developments in n-type...
Wyoming News

Mortgage rates have risen sharply after historic lows during the pandemic

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve took aggressive actions to help keep the economy afloat. Mortgage interest rates began to fall steadily, and the average 30-year fixed rate reached a historic low of 2.65% in January 2021. However, inflation began climbing rapidly, and the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. When gradual rate hikes weren’t enough to tamp down inflation, the Fed began moving more aggressively. In November, the average 30-year fixed rate briefly topped 7%, the highest it’s been in more than two decades.
Wyoming News

Monthly mortgage payments have risen 66 percent from a year ago

Due to both the drive up in home prices that began in 2020 and rising interest rates, mortgage payments have increased rapidly over the last year. The monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home is now 66% higher than a year ago. According to data from Zillow, the national median home price increased from $318,432 to $357,544 from late November 2021 to late November 2022. At the same time, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate went from 3.11% to 6.49%.

