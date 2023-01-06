ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Teacher spotlight: A look into Daniel Comps' first grade classroom

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago

SAULT STE. MARIE — Daniel Comps decided he wanted to be a teacher when he was in the first grade. He got his wish, and now teaches first grade at Washington Elementary.

"I've known that I wanted to be a teacher since first grade. My own first grade teacher really inspired me, I wanted to be just like him," said Comps. "I just wanted to help others, I really enjoy being able to see the kids learn and grow."

Comps went through grade school with the goal of becoming a teacher. He later went on to graduate from Lake Superior State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

For the past 11 years, he has been teaching in the Sault Area Schools district.

According to Comps, first grade is an important year for students because that is when they transition into bigger learning goals.

"Part of the reason I love first grade is it's one of the years of the biggest growth," Comps said. "In kindergarten they learn the basics but here they have to grow a lot of levels to reach the other kids around them."

This grade presents many challenges that other grades do not, he added, because students are all at different levels. Some may have attended daycare, preschool or kindergarten, while for others it may be their first time in a classroom.

"The wide level of abilities are the biggest challenge for this grade. You have students coming into first grade who don't know their alphabet, and then you have students who are reading chapter books," Comps said. "Kids have a wide range of abilities coming into first grade, but it's amazing the progress they make."

Comps' students focus on many different subjects, but the one they work on the most is reading. Comps said he spends more time during the day focusing on reading than any other subject because reading is a "compounding skill that helps with other skills."

"Reading is a skill that translates into helping to learn other skills, so one of our biggest goals is to become a reader this year," said Comps.

As a first grade teacher, Comps prepares his students for other classes, and enjoys seeing them continue to grow even after leaving his class.

"Seeing my old students is hard because we no longer share a building, but it's always rewarding when I meet kids from my first few classes and see how much they've grown," said Comps. "All the hard work was really rewarding, my oldest students are sophomores now."

As a first grade teacher, Comps helps set the foundation for a child's learning for the rest of their life.

"Dan is a general education teacher at Washington, he's someone we're very lucky to have as part of the Sault family," said superintendent Amy Scott-Kronemeyer.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

