photo credit: Courtesy United States Geological Survey If you're feeling a little weather whiplash, you're not hallucinating. The switch from a desiccated landscape to an inundated one has been swift. Officials with the state department of water resources say more storms are on the way. That's after five have slammed into California since late December. "California is experiencing, coincidentally, both a drought emergency and a flood emergency," said Carla Nemath, director California's Department of Water Resources, at an online press conference Monday afternoon. Statewide, rivers at nine sites were exceeding flood stage. She said crews have been busy shoring up a levee along the Consumes River....

