Read full article on original website
Related
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Over 220K people are without power from California storm. See where it's hit the most.
Another major storm has hit California, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power. Check the power outages with USA TODAY's datapages.
Help on standby as deluge pounds region
photo credit: Courtesy United States Geological Survey If you're feeling a little weather whiplash, you're not hallucinating. The switch from a desiccated landscape to an inundated one has been swift. Officials with the state department of water resources say more storms are on the way. That's after five have slammed into California since late December. "California is experiencing, coincidentally, both a drought emergency and a flood emergency," said Carla Nemath, director California's Department of Water Resources, at an online press conference Monday afternoon. Statewide, rivers at nine sites were exceeding flood stage. She said crews have been busy shoring up a levee along the Consumes River....
Comments / 0