Oil City, PA

Gloria N. Terwilliger

Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker, Pa, passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness. Gloria was born in Rochester Township, Beaver County on October 24, 1935, and graduated from Rochester High School in the Class of 1953. She...
PARKER, PA
Mame (Marian) Estadt

Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 surrounded by her family. Born November 5,1939, she was the second of nine children to Paul and Martina Siegel. Mame was a graduate of North Clarion High School and Clarion State College. She married Dan Estadt on...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
Dave K. Nelson

Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on January 6, 2023, at the age of 85. He was born in Titusville, PA on June 19, 1937, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carl (Dorothy) A. Nelson. Dave held his parents in high regard. His father was...
OIL CITY, PA
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer

Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family. Born on November 8, 1937, in Marienville, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Lillian Mortimer Shick. She was a...
MARIENVILLE, PA
Richard L. “Rick” Myers

Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
OIL CITY, PA
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh

Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70, of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born October 4, 1952, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Milford R. Ashbaugh and Minnie E. Wencil Ashbaugh. After graduating high school, she attended the Career...
KNOX, PA
Richard Kenneth Agnew II (Ken)

“Ken” Agnew, son of Bonnie Jean Bickerstaff (Campbell) and Richard Kenneth Agnew I, passed away in Clarion Hospital on January 8th, at 2:20pm due to on going illness. Ken was born in Oil City, Pennsylania in 1951. He is survived by his children Corey Agnew, Curt Agnew, Betsy Cherico,...
CLARION, PA
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
Cody James Donaldson

Cody James Donaldson, 28, of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident January 5, 2023. Cody was born June 2, 1994 in Franklin PA to Michele and Rusty (Zeke) Donaldson of Harrisville. He is survived by his son Finnegan Donaldson who is 15 months, his parents Michele and...
HARRISVILLE, PA
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin, passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness. Born in Franklin on June 18, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Concetta Talone Harton. She was...
FRANKLIN, PA
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart

Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer. Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin. Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years. They are planning a traditional wedding on May...
FRANKLIN, PA
Alexander F. Forbes III

Alexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of...
LEEPER, PA
WGAL

Road reopens in Clarion, Pa.

CLARION, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of road Monday morning in Clarion County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. PA-66/Paint Boulevard was shut down in both directions between I-80 Exit 60 and Doe Run Road. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned...
CLARION, PA
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Cindy Stewart

Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, January 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 23, 1954, in Franklin, Cindy was the daughter of Mary Mitchell and the late Ellwood “Woody” Mitchell. She was married to Dewey Stewart for more than 40 years, and he...
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA

