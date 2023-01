With many teams’ insiders reporting visits that transfers are taking, the beat on Notre Dame football has been unusually quiet. Besides the Sam Hartman noise, the Irish have been a somewhat mysterious and surprising team this offseason. While they’ve landed Spencer Shrader, Ben Krimm, Kaleb Smith, Sam Hartman, and Thomas Harper, all but one has been relatively out of the blue.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO