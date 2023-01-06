Read full article on original website
Stewart Outlines WCSD School Delay/Closing Procedure
RUSSELL, Pa. – Weather-related school closings are common this time of year, yet the process behind those decisions is often seen as a mystery to those on the outside. In response to a question from board member Joe Colosimo, Warren County School District Superintendent Amy Stewart briefly outlined the WCSD’s procedure during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Dozens Take Advantage of Free Ride Program, PSP Reports No Fatal Crashes on NYE
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Taxi service gave nearly 50 free rides on New Year’s Eve as part of a free ride program sponsored by the Snell Family Foundation. The Snell Family Foundation picked up the tab for 46 calls between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve as part of an effort to help keep the roads safe as Warren County rang in the new year.
Watch Live: Warren at Bradford Boys Basketball
BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as the Warren boys’ basketball team travels to Bradford for a D9/10 crossover matchup against the Owls. Andy Close will have the action from Bradford High School. The contest can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL social media...
The Great Eight: All Eight Warren County United Girls Wrestlers Finish in Top 3 at Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – The Warren County United Girls Wrestling Club sent eight competitors to the Curwensville Tournament on Saturday, and all eight placed in the top 3 of their bracket. MacKenna Boozer and Kaelon Connolly each took first place. Boozer got the gold in her first-ever tournament with a...
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 9, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Tuesday:...
ECC Boys Too Much for Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Jordan Wasko scored 22 points to help visiting Elk County Catholic to a 55-19 AML North win over Sheffield. Colby Nussbaum added 11 points to the Crusaders, who had 10 different players score. Mason Silvis scored seven points for Sheffield.
Cambridge Springs Girls Down Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Hailee Rodgers led a balanced effort with 15 points as Cambridge Springs earned a 66-23 Region 2 win over Youngsville. Makenzie Yanc had 14 points and 10 assists for Cambridge Springs, while Finley Rauscher added 11 points and Jordyn Wheeler 10 points. Sydney Zillhaver also had...
Dragons Topple Bradford in Return From Long Layoff
BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
