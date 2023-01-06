WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Taxi service gave nearly 50 free rides on New Year’s Eve as part of a free ride program sponsored by the Snell Family Foundation. The Snell Family Foundation picked up the tab for 46 calls between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve as part of an effort to help keep the roads safe as Warren County rang in the new year.

