Trump Says Facebook Became ‘Boring,’ Lost Billions After Banning Him

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty

After Donald Trump was kicked off Facebook in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the social media giant said it would review the ban in two years. But as the deadline looms this weekend and Facebook owner Meta mulls reinstating Trump, the former president used his own Truth Social platform to criticize his ban in characteristically hyperbolic terms. “Sadly, Facebook has been doing very poorly since they took me off,” Trump wrote late Thursday. “It has lost $750 Billion in value, and has become very boring. Hopefully, Facebook will be able to turn it around. Maybe their first step should be to get away from the ridiculous change in name to Meta, and go back to ‘Facebook.’ Whoever made that decision, and the decision to take me off, will go down in the Business Hall of Fame for two of the worst decisions in Business History!”

pissontrump
4d ago

Delusions of grandeur. You Trump worshipers will have to look up grandeur.

